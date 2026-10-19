On Oct. 8, the University Council American Federation of Teachers (UC-AFT) met with the University of California (UC) bargaining team to review six proposals and heard testimonials from various UC staff. The two parties met from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the CHASS Interdisciplinary Building South (INTS) 113.

UC-AFT Co-Chief negotiator and continuing lecturer in writing at the University of California, Irvine Kat Lewin expressed that the union’s focus is currently on amending existing contracts to ensure protections for UC staff and uphold educational standards, stating, ”We’re ultimately fighting to maintain the quality of education at UC.”

Largely discussing concerns regarding increased layoffs, there were eight testimonials given during the session including one from the California Faculty Association Cal State University San Bernardino chapter, staff who had been laid off by the university and graduate students. Among these was one of UCR’s continuing lecturers in Sociology Matthew Rotondi who’s expected to be laid off by spring. Rotondi expressed frustration with the UC, stating, “I stand here emotionally and financially broken, exhausted, sad, fearful and angry. Yet, I will teach my one class this afternoon with poise and professionalism.”

Others echoed the concern, with two longtime creative writing lecturers sharing how job insecurity has led to worry about their ability to support their families, along with student testimony which addressed the UC’s alleged mistreatment of staff affecting student quality of education.

The three initial proposals put forward by UC-AFT included amendments to Article 3 or “Academic Responsibility,” Article 9 or “Professional Concerns, Meetings, and Programs” and Article 23 or “Summer Session.”

The proposed changes to Article 3 would adjust the language within academic responsibility guidelines from a list of “do not” regulations to “dos,” and cites the American Association of University Professors statement of Professional Ethics in an attempt to emphasize the “dignity” of staff.

Amendments to Article 9 aim to increase transparency from the UC system regarding the placement of residue funding from professional development funds (PDF’s) which are provided to staff to purchase supplemental teaching items. Lewin explained, “One thing we’ve learned on a lot of campuses, including Riverside [which] is actually one of the biggest offenders … people are granted a certain amount of money, but they don’t spend it all, the university never says where the extra money goes.” Alongside transparency, proposed changes would invoke the UC to increase minimum annual funding for the PDF’s if demands are not being met.

Then the UC-AFT team proposed changes to Article 23 that would aim to raise staff’s pay over the summer session to ensure they receive fair compensation for their workload.

The UC negotiators also passed proposals regarding Article 1 or “Recognition,” Article 5 or “Contracting Out” and a counterproposal on Article 14 or “Holidays.” The changes largely revolve around unspecified updates to UC Path job codes.

Bargaining sessions will continue to be held among the various UC campuses with the next being from Nov. 5 and 6 at UC Merced. The UC-AFT will also be holding a statewide day of action on Nov. 17, however specifics have not yet been disclosed.