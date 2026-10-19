On Oct. 9, pop star and queer icon Troye Sivan released a studio album titled “She’s The Best,” three years after the release of his last album. The album is a blend of dance-pop and house with experimental elements. This was found to be unsurprising to fans who listened to his last album as it already seemed that he was testing out a newer sound then. “She’s The Best” is Troye Sivan bearing his soul and letting listeners into his deepest thoughts and desires.

The first and title track of the album, “She’s The Best,” includes Sivan speaking in rhyme over an experimental beat. It is jarring to many listeners as it seemingly comes out of nowhere and is so different from Sivan’s iconic hits. A love letter to the women in his life, Sivan’s delivery is unsatisfying, while the thoughtfulness behind it is present.

Fifth on the tracklist, “Cowboy,” is a sexy, laid-back number with guitar, piano and a bit of violin creating the background for Sivan’s melodic vocals. Fans of The 1975 might find this to be a favorite as it has a similar vibe to the band’s. It’s sensual but not exactly in a lustful way; it feels beautifully intimate. Sivan begins with whispered desires, the lyrics reflecting his want of this “cowboy.” Despite sounding hopelessly romantic, the audience realizes on a deeper listen that this relationship is almost toxic. Sivan is so obsessed with the other that he claims “there’s no chance [he’s] getting away” when the cowboy calls for him. Unlike the title track, the speak-singing is well-executed in the bridge of this number. This gives the song a sadder undertone; Sivan craves love so much that he’ll cling on to the intimate parts of a situationship despite there being no love in it.

Standing out for its noticeable title, “Sex Star” is a dreamy but melancholic track that is reminiscent of the yearning found in “Cowboy.” It’s softly sexual, but don’t be mistaken, it is not a dirty song by any means. Outwardly, it may seem like Sivan craves bodily pleasure, but all he truly wants is to be loved enough by someone who will always come home to him. He wants to provide pleasure and be a useful partner, which is likely why he finds himself with cowboys who don’t treat him right. The chorus of this number is the best part of the song, which is saying a lot as the verses are endlessly catchy. At the end, Sivan almost begs, singing, “Baby, I’d try everything,” which could translate to, “I’d do anything to have someone to love.” This track is a heavy hitter and tugs at the heartstrings of anyone who has longed for love, making it one of the best, if not the best, number on the album.

Verdict: This album is for the people that go through all kinds of emotion at the function—from love to lust to loneliness. If one is looking for sensual sounds with sad undertones, “She’s the Best” is an ideal listen after skipping a few tracks.