On Oct. 17, 2026, the University of California, Riverside (UCR) men’s soccer team secured their first-ever Pac-12 win against Gonzaga University. Tarek Hamideh led the way with an assist in the 15th minute and a goal in the 29th minute of play to secure the Highlanders’ 2-1 victory. “It made us all super proud, and the fact that I was able to contribute in both goals makes me proud,” stated Hamideh.Further commenting on the historic milestone for the Highlanders he continues,“But at the end of the day, whether I get the goal or get the assist or not, three points is what matters.”

Hamideh’s phenomenal performance in UCR’s win earned him UC Riverside Athletics Athlete of the Week. He spoke about the honor and its impact at such a crucial moment in the season. The Highlanders are in the midst of a competitive playoff run for the inaugural four-team Pac-12 Championship Tournament. The race is tight, making every remaining game critical. “Being there for my team when we need it the most is what I feel like I’m supposed to be doing,” Hamideh reflected.

The San Marcos native first began playing soccer at four years old. He attributes his inspiration to start playing to growing up in a soccer focused environment. He watched the game growing up not only on the big screen, but through his cousins playing as well. Once he started playing he knew that he wanted the sport to be his future.

On the field, the midfielder draws inspiration from Spanish attacking midfielder Isco. Hamideh credits his approach to the game similar to the former Real Madrid player, stating “[Isco’s] style of play. I really feel like I can mimic.”Off the field, the team-leading goalscorer credits his father for playing a pivotal role in his life, teaching him “everything when it comes to play[ing] soccer and how to be as a person”.

Not only is the newly minted student-athlete of the week a starting central midfielder, but he is also one of three captains alongside Jackson D’Alessandro and Andrew Hermosillo. Hamideh acknowledges that he plays a big role in the team’s on-field dynamic. “I feel like I really have to be wise when it comes to our team tactics,”] He has to ensure that everyone is on the same page — while also knowing the roles of the players around him in order to better set the team up for success.

The Highlander’s tri-captain described the team culture as intense, “It’s a team full of people who want to win.”. He elaborated by saying that the winning mentality and the competitive environment is so contagious, “It’s a team where we can get in each other’s faces on the field and still be a family off of it.”

The playmaker has also had exceptional performance in the classroom as well as on the field. Hamideh has been named on the Big West Commissioner’s Honor Roll multiple times in his college career. Being a full-time student along with the demanding schedule as a Division I athlete can be exhausting. The midfield anchor has done his best in pushing through to the tiredness to excel on the pitch and in his studies. Engaging in lectures and attentively taking notes have been key to his success.

While Hamideh is actively chasing a professional soccer career, he remains grounded about the future. He acknowledges that life introduces too many variables to predict his path perfectly, “When that gets there and how that gets there, who knows?” How and when he gets there may be up in the air, but Hamideh knows his future belongs on the field.