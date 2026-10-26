On Oct. 13, KATSEYE officially released their former Target exclusive track “Unloveu” on all streaming platforms.

The single was hyped by fans as lead vocalist Lara Raj had announced the track to be written and co-produced by her, making this the first song in KATSEYE’s discography to be written and produced by a member of the group.

During auditions for “Dream Academy,” the survival show that formed the group KATSEYE, companies HYBE and Geffen who led the project advertised this project to those with songwriting and production experience in addition to those with vocalist and dancing capabilities. It was not until two EPs into their career that a member of the group contributed to the actual song making process. Member Lara Raj expressed how she had been dreaming of being able to actually contribute to the process of making a song for the girl group, rather than just to sing along to a song that had already been made for the group.

At first, the track had only been released on physical music players such as CDs and vinyls which were available at Target and other stores. Fans were upset due to the fact that this made the track very difficult to obtain and listen to, and those who were able to get a copy of the physical CD noted how well-written the song was. The single became a fan favorite among many fans of KATSEYE’s whole discography.

When looking at the song itself, the first thing that stands out is how different the material is compared to other songs in their discography. It touches on a very vulnerable part of the “falling out of love” process post breakup and discusses moving on from a heartbreak and learning how to stop loving someone who caused you emotional damage. Fans feel even more connected knowing that the song was written by a member of the group they love so much, so it comes from a real place of hurt from someone fans respect and adore.

On night one of KATSEYE’s Wild World Tour, the song “Unloveu” was included on the setlist, and Lara Raj was shocked that fans knew the lyrics to the whole song considering it was difficult to obtain, and even started crying mid performance of the song.

It was not until Oct. 13 when the song was released on all streaming platforms and fans all over the world could listen to the track.