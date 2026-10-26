This year, Victoria’s Secret spiced up their runway and introduced a contest across America, “Angels Among Us,” calling people to audition for the once in a lifetime opportunity of walking the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. This incredible opportunity was hosted in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Chicago. The show also hosted four separate musical acts this year including Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE, Tate McRae and Megan Moroney. Each artist had a distinct theme that complimented the models and outfits on the runway. The finalist of “Angels Among Us,” Solange, walked the runway in cream and black with gold open toed pumps, accompanied with shimmering gold wings.

Dating back to 1998, Victoria’s Secret has had wings featured on the runway. Since then, 500 wings have been created. The wings are a symbol of elegance, grace and beauty, but they also represent power, strength and innovation. Some wings can weigh up to 40 pounds, making it a feat to walk gracefully while encumbered by them. Victoria’s Secret challenges the notion of what wings should look like, often leaning towards a more artistic design rather than realistic. In designing unconventional wings, Victoria’s Secret pushes back against the bound of what beauty looks like by emphasizing that beauty has many different faces.

The looks that stood out the most included Anok Yai’s first runway outfit, Elsa Hosk’s incredibly regal wings and Kylie Jenner’s “Fantasy Bra.” Anok Yai’s initial outfit painted a unique silhouette, with her dark legs complimenting the red in the flower’s petals. She looked like a flower, but it was almost too realistic. She was erased by the clothing. However, this was something new and innovative, so it is important to reward deviations from the status quo with recognition. From the nude set she wore to the gold embossed wings she soared upon, Elsa Hosk’s entire outfit stunned. Her wings were incredibly large and had flowing fabrics coming off of them. This only added to the wow factor of her look all while making her look like an angel.

The biggest surprise of the night was the debut of Kylie Jenner gracing the Victoria’s Secret catwalk in a $50 million bra named the “Fantasy Bra.” Jenner allowed the bra to take the center of her ethereal entrance. Custom made and composed of over 4,000 diamonds, Jenner undoubtedly had the most popular outfit of the night.

Despite the dazzling design, Jenner’s outfit fell short due to one fatal mistake: the bra didn’t fit. It immediately became clear the diamond-encrusted bra was never intended for a larger chest. While Jenner’s accessories were two diamond bracelets, the real accessory seemed to be spillage with the side view exposing the tight fit. Jenner unintentionally highlighted the importance of a well-fitting bra, and allowed for another conversation to arise: whether or not she was the one intended to wear the ensemble.

Before Jenner, the fantasy bra was only given to models who remained loyal to the Victoria’s Secret company for years. Jenner swooping in on the historically unattainable bra on her first appearance feels discongruent with the long history behind it. Combined with how ill-fitting the bra was, it’s questionable whether it was actually designed with Jenner in mind rather than another model whose status would better fit the legacy. It reads sloppily, as though the director for the show did not care as long as the headlines read, “Kylie Jenner stuns in $50 million Fantasy Bra.” One is given the impression that it was Jenner’s influence that mattered most.

Another highlight of the show materializes in the performances on the runway. Opening the show, Megan Moroney’s antics on the runway were the true entertainment. With comically large wings, Moroney continuously positioned herself in front of the models, directly crossing their path. In a now-viral clip, the audience is in horror as a model has to dodge Moroney’s wings. Professionalism did not seem to be on Moroney’s mind during her overall lackluster performance.

Tate McRae set the standard for the rest of the night. McRae’s performance highlighted the models while fitting the sultry atmosphere of the segment perfectly along with her backup dancers. With flowing red wings, McRae executed an envious runway walk rivaling the models onstage. Distinctly, she ensured to keep her dancers off stage, freeing the runway and focusing the audience members back on the show.

Overcrowding the runway did not seem to matter to next performer KATSEYE, who took the stage with a mob of dancers. Despite the absence of two members, KATSEYE delivered an energetic performance that held nothing back. With charms dripping off them, the group were the only ones who decided to forego the wings as they delivered jaw-dropping choreography on the runway. However, the dancers distracted from the show at times, making it easy for the models to get lost onstage.

Closing out the performances of the night, Megan Thee Stallion picked up the energy and elevated it. In a lacy ensemble and metallic wings, Stallion’s energy was infectious, interacting with both the crowd and models. Giving the audience a fierce runway walk to remember her by, she dropped it low one final time before departing from the runway.