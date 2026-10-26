**Contains Spoilers**

The pursuit of fame and the lengths that people go through to achieve and keep it has been at the forefront of a variety of films for many years. The subject offers a strong foundation to explore other themes such as misogyny, as seen in “The Substance,” and greed, in “Nightcrawler.” In “Clayface,” directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, fame provides the footing for a grotesque exploration of tragedy, transformation and losing one’s sense of self.

“Clayface” follows Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, a young actor who made it out of Gotham City’s most brutal conditions to become a beloved movie star. Hagen finds himself caught in the wrong place at the wrong time by the wrong people, leading to a career-ending incident.

The casting of Harries as Matt Hagen and Naomi Ackie as Dr.Caitlyn Bates is one of the film’s greatest strengths. Their chemistry is palpable as they slowly connect over the increasingly desperate and extraordinary circumstances they find themselves in. Their relationship takes unexpected turns that keep tensions high and audiences invested in their freakish journeys.

Gotham has always been defined by its gritty atmosphere, and “Clayface” does a good job of capturing that grim identity. Its muted setting feels familiar to Gotham City depicted in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. The film’s establishing shots also evoke the atmosphere of the “Batman: Arkham” video games, translating their broody environments to the big screen and featuring familiar landmarks such as the Lady of Gotham statue. This groundedness provides an effective background for a story that ventures into increasingly disturbing and supernatural territory, which is especially effective considering that the two previous live action films featuring Gotham, “The Batman” and “Joker: Folie à Deux,” took a realistic approach to the characters and city.

Rather than relying on jumpscares, “Clayface” primarily embraces intimate body horror to take audiences on a visceral thrill ride. Its horror is less about capturing the audience off guard and more about making them sit with the graphic brutality on screen. The viewing experience feels personal and claustrophobic, allowing the discomfort to linger over an uncomfortably long period of time rather than immediately fade.

The practical effects are compelling, giving the body horror in the film a tangible quality that makes its imagery all the more unsettling. However, the CGI is inconsistent. Some moments that were packed with CGI could have benefited from a more convincing approach. A greater use of practical effects could have made those scenes feel even more realistic and enhance the horror elements more effectively. Although the visual effects occasionally take away from the immersion, the film’s overall commitment to the grotesque aesthetic remains one of its greatest strengths.

The pacing is another area where Clayface succeeds. Horror movies with longer runtimes can sometimes struggle to keep up their momentum, but “Clayface” utilizes its 1 hour and 48 minute runtime to the fullest. After establishing Matt Hagen’s lifestyle and personality, the film moves into his transformation without spending too long on the exposition. The quick pacing helps keep the story engaging, though a little more time spent at each stage of his transformation could have emphasised the progression of Matt’s psyche even more.

Despite his descent into madness, Matt’s tragic history remains at the center of his revenge arc, allowing audiences to sympathise with him all while recognising how much he has lost himself. His desire for revenge is compelling because it exists alongside his inner turmoil and suffering. Viewers are left caught between rooting for his pursuit of justice and noting the disturbing and desperate person he has turned into.

For a character who has experienced the highs of fame, the idea of losing his identity and a part of what made him famous carries a particularly tragic weight. This tension gives Matt’s character a dimension that goes beyond the physical horrors that bleed out on screen. His transformation becomes more than a way to scare the audience; it reflects the cost of his circumstances and losing his sense of self. Furthermore, it explores the harsh climate of Hollywood and how many actors feel like their value is inseparable to how they look.

Verdict: “Clayface” takes audiences on an intimate and visceral thrill ride through the intersection of fame, vulnerability and vengeance.