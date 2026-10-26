On Oct. 7, the Riverside Police Department (RPD) arrested 39-year-old Donald Terry, 41-year-old Ivan Jimenez and 44-year-old Krystle Burch on suspicion of narcotics activity at the Days Inn Motel at 10545 Magnolia Ave.

Surveillance of the Days Inn Motel was conducted by RPD’s Problem-Oriented Policing Team, Technical Services Unit and Downtown Entertainment District to “address ongoing illegal narcotics activity.”

During the operation, officers witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the parking lot of the motel. Officers contacted the suspected seller, Terry, and suspected buyer, Jimenez who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers then conducted a probation compliance search of Terry’s motel room, finding six occupants. During the search, Burch was found to be in possession of “drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and a mixing agent believed to be used in the preparation of narcotics.”

In total, eight people were contacted during the operation with three being arrested for various narcotics-related violations. The RPD did not specify what charges the suspects were booked under.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Officer B. McMillan at BMcMillan@RiversideCA.gov