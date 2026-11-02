Over the course of Oct. 23 and 24, the University of California, Riverside, Police Department (UCRPD) received six separate reports of robberies and attempted robberies by an armed suspect on an e-scooter across Linden St., Canyon Crest Dr. and the University of California, Riverside’s Lot 27.

In an update sent on Oct. 26 at 7:05 p.m., UCRPD, with aid from Riverside Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit, PACT and METRO teams, stated that they had the suspect, 18-year-old Shareef Pendergrass, in custody after “tireless investigative efforts of UCRPD detectives and officers, who worked from the first reported incident on Oct. 23, 2026, through the weekend and into [Monday].” Pendergrass was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center on six counts of armed robbery and his bail was set at $280,000.

The incidents occurred at approximately 7:42 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 6:58 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 24. The only robbery confirmed to be successful was the first, in which Pendergrass reportedly took money from a victim at gunpoint.

UCRPD is asking all with information about the incidents to contact UCRPD at 951-827-5222.