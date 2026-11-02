With the popularization of songs such as “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley and “Made in Japan” by Buck Owens on TikTok, the country genre has amassed many new listeners as of late. Additionally, popular artists such as Tyler Childers, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan and Kasey Musgraves, all of which have over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify each, are currently dominating the genre. Although there is definitely a reason these artists have the attention they do, there are many more country musicians out there with so much raw talent and potential that do not receive the amount of listeners they deserve. Lay listeners of the genre who may not want to stray too far away from the sound of the popularized tracks but still want to appreciate less-popularized artists may not know where to first look. Here is a list of some underrated country songs that deserve more attention and are perfect for the upcoming autumn season.

“Ups and Downs” by Chancellor Lawson and Trey Hensley

Despite being Lawson’s most popular song, it has less than 90,000 listens on Spotify. However, it deserves tenfold more plays. After a live version of him singing this song while playing the guitar popped off on TikTok, Lawson garnered a bit more attention from the wider country audience, but his artistry warrants much more than that. With only his guitar to back him up, Lawson sings with a beautiful country drawl that magnetizes listeners. From the moment he first plays the chord progression to open the track, listeners are hooked. Not only are the verses endlessly melodic, but also the unique choices he makes while singing the verses are honey to the ears. If new listeners to the genre are looking for some real country yearning, this is the perfect song.

“Without a Fight” by Chancellor Lawson

Even better than “Ups and Downs,” “Without a Fight” definitely does put up a fight for being Lawson’s best song to date. Lawson is the only person credited on the track, which further showcases his natural talent for composing and lyricism. If there’s one thing Lawson can do extremely well, it’s creating a mean chord progression. The track begins with birds chirping, which continues throughout the song, leading the audience to imagine themselves out in the countryside early into the morning sitting on a rickety wooden porch. Lawson is amazing at vocal phrasing, and his verses and pre-chorus are so incredibly catchy in this song that it sticks in listeners’ heads days after listening. Reflective and somber, Lawson sings about his parents’ resilience, his relationship with them and how that has shaped him as a person and a lover. Knowing that Lawson released this song almost two years after his father was released from prison after 14 years truly puts the first verse into perspective. Lawson bears his soul for the listeners in this number, singing, “Been tryin’ not to be my father / Since I was a little kid / But I still did.” The entire track feels so incredibly raw and real, and it’s something that cannot be created by any sort of industry plant or AI artist. The amount of goosebumps that Lawson’s voice draws out of his listeners is abundant.

“Ol’ Self-Control” by Joshua Quimby

Grittier than the two aforementioned tracks, this song is one of Joshua Quimby’s many bangers. Quimby, the only person credited on the track, sings melancholic lyrics with an addictive voice over extremely captivating guitar chords. He never fails to make his guitar sing along with him, and this song is no exception for showcasing his incredible talent. With a unique voice and immeasurable guitar skills, Joshua Quimby deserves all the flowers he receives and more.

“To the Choir” by Joshua Quimby

This is the most popular track on this list, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. “To the Choir” is one of Quimby’s best songs for a reason, and it’s a great introduction to the alt-country genre. A certified knee-slapper, he uses this uncommon idiom to paint the picture of a hard-working countryman who’s always down on his luck. Again, Quimby’s gritty voice is both unrivaled and incredibly memorable to all that are blessed to not only hear him, but truly listen to him.

“Sleeping Together” by Kashus Culpepper

Although Kashus Culpepper is by far the current most popular artist on this list with many of his songs gaining over one million listens on Spotify, “Sleeping Together” is one of, if not the absolute best song he’s created. An unreleased track, listeners can find this live on YouTube, and it is in fact worth sitting through an unskippable advertisement. The gravely tone of his voice perfectly fits the chords he plays on his guitar, creating the most beautifully bittersweet verses. Despite being a live performance, Culpepper executes the song with no flaws that it might as well have been the recorded version.