In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) can now generate a picture within seconds, humanity’s fascination for the technology has turned to major apprehension. Despite the unimpeded and concerning ability AI has when it comes to manifesting such “creative” works, there is still pushback against this technology. Even certain couture brands are onboarding this movement by showing support through their continuous demonstrations of human creativity over artificial generation.

With the festive season arriving, it’s time for brands to release holiday campaigns for their new seasonal lines. While many would use a typical photoshoot to promote their new collections through ambassadors, celebrity endorsers or promotional models, Prada had a different idea on how to communicate with the public. Its campaign held a unique twist in appearance that felt undeniably refreshing to viewers: pencil and paper would meet a camera’s eye to capture a whimsical winter wonderland.

On Oct. 27, Prada dropped its campaign with an eye-catching change of style that governed social media discussions. It was the combination of real life and handmade illustrations that caught major attention among viewers. Titled “Drawing Prada: Animated by Hand,” this stylized hybridity chose to blend the photography of Glen Luchford and real life action of global stars with the hand-drawn illustrations made by artists to create harmonic imagery. The pure imaginative animation was concocted by a team of traditional artists under the direction of legendary veteran animator John Pomeroy, who contributed to many iconic animated films such as “Pocahontas” and “Treasure Planet.”

Fusing practicality and illustration allowed the campaign to gain a distinctive advantage with its competitors. Its unique take on displaying a compelling, joyful and fantasy-like environment as the backdrop of the stars’ lively interactions with the 2-D characters is a noteworthy performance viewers will remember.

Elements to this campaign gave a sense of coziness and nostalgia of the magic that many have felt during childhood. This is almost like a replication of how vintage Disney cartoons insinuated childlike wonder and showed the magical possibilities that can be created by the arts. The impossible can become possible.

Prada’s advertisement comes during a time where there’s extreme wariness with the adoption of AI. Corporations are indulging in this technology and have already embraced it into their workflow. Coca-Cola’s infamous holiday advertisement was made entirely by AI for the past two years, and Fanta’s recent Halloween commercial fell down the same rabbit hole. The choice to put this technology into the creative processes of marketing was met with negative reception from viewers because of these corporations’ apparent rejection of the human craft. Embarking on artificially-made promotions communicates a lack of sincerity to customers. Communication is a fundamental factor in marketing as it showcases to buyers how a company wants to be perceived and the value it can deliver to them.

Many individuals may feel as if a sense of humanity is lost as the world transitions into a new state of technological advancement. Many content produced online can be traced back to AI, some obvious and others inconspicuous. The overproduction of automated content may give the sentiment to people that nothing feels real anymore. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the end. Appreciation for the value of human craft and creativity has grown over the years, and it still continues to grow.

Prada’s choice to celebrate the arts reminds us that the medium plans to stay. Drawing inspiration from the human cores of storytelling and craft, it shows that creative expression will not dissipate. As a luxury couture brand, it stands on a crucial core philosophy: handmade creation. This philosophy resonates with how the value of human-creation is placed at the heart of fashion and art. Luxury is a craft, and craft takes time. It takes enormous amounts of patience and diligence to express meaning, emotion and authenticity.

Although it’s still a campaign made to promote a new fashion line, it contributes to so much more. Upholding these creative values gestures to the notion that humanity will still be a present force in our lives. Demonstrated through the evident and legitimized human execution of the animation, it ignites a connection that pulls people towards these practices and shows why the arts and craftsmanship matter in the world.