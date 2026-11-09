British DJ, producer and songwriter Shygirl is in love and makes it clear on her sophomore album “SWALLOW!.” The album gives listeners a unique and captivating experience, straying away from her usual heavy electronic production, and focuses more on a euphoric fusion of indie rock and electronic on every song along with vulnerable and literal lyrics. Being well known for her collaborations with Charli XCX, Arca and SOPHIE, Shygirl takes on a theme of love that is not uncommon in her lyrics, but it is the first time she is experiencing romantic love herself.

On songs such as “Lucky [Hymn],” “Real” and “Alter” Shygirl makes it known how emotionally fulfilling her current relationship is. With lyrics such as “And I prayed it to the gods, just to send him to me / it’s the faith runnin’ through me” and “Time is incomplete / Until you’re next to me” she strays away from double entendres, something she has done consistently in the past,and focuses more on being straightforward about her thoughts and feelings. This differs from her past music because as she explained to The Fader she has always included the theme of love in her work due to the media she consumed through books or movies. She can now talk about her own experiences, which adds a layer of depth to her lyrics.

On the first track of the album Shygirl included her boyfriend’s voice in the bridge, and sang the lyrics “And I was floating out / Till I met you (The safest place) / Till I found you (Is your embrace).” Shygirl described his inclusion on the song as something new as at the time when she was recording that song they had only been dating for three months. Sonically, the track opens with slow guitars and a haunting spoken verse from Shygirl herself backed by cellos that then develop into bass heavy beats and the electronic production she is known for.

This album also creates a moody and angsty atmosphere that can be felt throughout the songs. Still utilizing her usual club beats alongside newer indie guitar inclusions on “Lucky [Hymn],” the electronic production is minimal and is mostly carried by guitar and piano sounds in the background. Similarly on “Luvli,” Shygirl continues the indie rock vibe with an easy to listen to song with a very sensual theme. With lyrics such as “Come on and kiss me / Know it’s on your mind” Shygirl does not shy away from cheeky lyrics and the feeling of desire.

One instrument that is evident in every track are guitars. On the tracks “Déjá Vu”, “Eternal” and “Sublime” the guitar, both acoustic and electric, serves as the intro to the song and maintains a soft and atmospheric vibe while she continues the theme of love and the new emotions she has developed throughout her experience.

Another theme throughout the album is confidence. On tracks such as “Live The Life You Like” and “Mantra,” Shygirl wants it to be known that she loves herself just as much as her partner loves her. With lyrics such as “You know, I live inside your mind / Yeah, I run that sh*t rent free,” her confidence in herself and her music is something she is very aware of.

Shygirl is a leader of the contemporary underground electronic music scene and is no stranger to fusing together different genres of music. Having done this with “SWALLOW!” introduces sounds of rock and indie to her plethora of genres that are displayed in her discography. Different from her debut album “Nymph,” “SWALLOW!” focuses on her interest in indie-electronica music that she developed over time which allowed her to curate the sound she wants the audience to experience. Although she has released some indie-sounding songs before such as “Honey” and “Woe,” her previous work served more as an introduction to her own potential, which is then developed in “SWALLOW!”

Having started her career about a decade ago, “SWALLOW!” is a testament to her artistic evolution and fluidity. Shygirl is not tied down to her original electronic and experimental genre, and it is very much showcased in this album. Recently being an opener to Troye Sivan and Charli XCX on their Sweat tour, as well as an opener on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, many American audiences started to become familiar with her musicality and talent. Although she is well known with the underground London club scene, with the mainstream success of her feature on “365” by Charli XCX her popularity has been evident and the rise of her fame has been steadily increasing.

Verdict: Shygirl tries something new and debuts a new fuse of genres on “SWALLOW!” which focuses on her interest in exploring indie rock while sharing her brand new experiences of love and ability to love.