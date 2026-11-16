Both Republican representatives, Ken Calvert and Young Kim, for the 40th district that encompasses Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties spent the early election circuit arguing over who was closer to President Donald J. Trump. As midterm season came, both were distancing themselves from the President.

Proposition 50, a redistricting effort, led to Ken Calvert being forced out of his old 41st District. He then chose to battle over the new 40th District, represented by fellow Republican Young Kim. It is also worth noting that only two Republicans advanced to the general election in an eight-person primary, with Democrats not securing a candidate.

Months before, Calvert, who maintains close ties with the president, streamlined advertisements labeling Kim a “traitor” to Trump. Both Republicans voted with Trump 95% of the time. By September, both candidates had discreetly retreated from Trump, reducing his presence in their campaigns. Calvert had “reduced the prominence of Trump in his campaign messaging,” while Kim removed references to Trump.

That change in messaging and attitude toward the Trump administration matters beyond a single district. I Rob Dreher, a conservative author, stated: “MAGA is over, it’s done, it’s been a failure.” This comes as Trump’s grip on the Republican Party is waning, according to many within the party. California’s 40th district offers a local insight into whether MAGA truly is over. In 2025, Trump loyalty played a major role in deciding Republican primaries. Now fall has arrived, and two Trump-aligned representatives seemed to have forgotten his name.

However, in a shocking twist, the results proved otherwise. Ken Calvert won on Nov. 9,. Despite his close ties to Trump and the president’s unpopularity, he came out of the midterms victorious. While a national blue wave gave Democrats five additional California House seats, the Inland Empire reelected a Trump ally back to the House. Tenure played a significant role too, as Calvert has served in the House since 1993.

One House race can’t properly settle a national debate. Proposition 50’s redistricting led to the 40th District’s current map, and these redrawn lines forced two incumbents into a race that wouldn’t have existed under the old congressional maps. Calvert’s victory highlights his 33-year tenure and the federal funding he has secured for his district rather than his standing with Trump. A single race, therefore, can’t be a deciding factor, but an observation.

MAGA isn’t exactly over. However, they have suffered major losses this election cycle. Proof lies in how Republicans acted, not who won. They squabbled over loyalty to Trump, then distanced themselves from it. The Inland Empire remains, if not loyal, then tolerable for voters in the region.