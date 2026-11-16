After Republicans got hammered in the recent midterm elections, many political enthusiasts have diagnoses for why this occurred. The main reasons people cite are the Iran War and the cost of living; however, there is a more trivial yet overlooked reason that contributed to Republicans’ midterm defeat: their social media messaging.

The right’s social media messaging is too geared towards an online audience, as opposed to appealing to a wider demographic. In other words, Republican social media messaging is too terminally online.

An example of this is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) social media. DHS posts deportation edits to trending Taylor Swift songs and posters referencing white nationalist phrases. Though this might appeal to the white identitarians online, their marketing clearly isn’t geared towards everyday people, something federal agencies on social media should be doing. It isn’t just the DHS; other federal agencies and Republican politicians are posting to appeal only to their own voter base or other online groups, with the most glaring example being President Donald J.Trump himself.

Compared to the likes of New York City’s social media viral Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose posts don’t just appeal to his base, but to the average New Yorker. Mamdani’s outreach, unlike Trump’s, doesn’t consist of TikTok edits or references to niche left-wing internet phrases, but contains short, concise videos explaining problems facing New York. The strategy is simple and less attuned to an online audience or his base, but it appeals to far more people.

This partly explains why Mamdani’s net approval rating in New York City is +41%, while DHS and Immigration Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) are -20%. Obviously, most of that is due to ICE’s abhorrent actions, but Trump’s immigration policies are still among his most popular among voters, with a 50% approval rating at the start of his term. Better social media communication on the DHS’s part could’ve perhaps maintained this lead. The same sentiment rings true for midterm elections.

The terminally online nature of Republicans’ social media messaging is so pervasive that it even affects Republican policy. A notable instance of this is Trump’s policies regarding South African refugees. This policy stems from a notion that white South Africans are experiencing a genocide, as there are large numbers of attacks on farms primarily owned by white South African citizens, partly due to the legacy of Apartheid. There is no evidence that proves the attacks are racially motivated or that the victims are mostly white, with the main motivation for these crimes being robbery.

The genocide narrative comes from white nationalist South African groups and has gained popularity among the online American dissident right. However, there aren’t really any grassroots movements or protests spreading awareness about this supposed genocide like there are about the genocide in Gaza— this narrative mostly lives online. So really, it makes no sense for the Trump administration to accept these “refugees,” as this would risk their relationship with South Africa, which adamantly denies the accusation of genocide.

There are realpolitik reasons for Republicans to do this, like to retaliate against South Africa for taking Israel to the International Court of Justice for the Genocide in Gaza; however, it could very well be because of the popularity of the narrative online. Elon Musk, someone close to the administration and often regarded as terminally online himself, has also been outspoken about the “white Genocide” narrative, furthering the idea that Republicans and their constituents are doing this in reaction to the popularity of the genocide narrative online.

If Republicans are making policy decisions based on online discourse, they’re out of step with the general public and their actual voter base.

Politicians embracing social media is a good thing as it brings them closer to the people they represent and thus to public scrutiny when they make unpopular decisions. However, politicians and their consultants can also fall victim to the same echo chambers online as the public. The public must hold those in power accountable when they echo chronically online rhetoric.