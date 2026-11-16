Which dish calls out to you the most?

French toast with honey and whipped cream. Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and granola. A Texas barbeque platter: brisket, pork ribs, beef ribs and sausages.

It’s your day off! How are you spending it?

Sleep, doze off, slumber and maybe take a nap. Practice some new skateboard tricks at the local park. Read romance novels during the day and go clubbing at night.

Which trait do you resonate with the most?

I love my family! My pets are also in every family photo. Honestly, I’m pretty clumsy and like to poke around a lot. People call me a tsundere, but that is definitely not what I am … or am I?

If you answered “A” the most, you are Pompompurin! You’re the adorable little golden retriever who loves his mama’s cream caramel pudding … and essentially anything edible, thanks to your insatiable appetite. You have a pretty laid-back personality with a special love for desserts and sleeping. Even though you like to nap, you still enjoy hanging out with your beloved family, friends and pets.

If you answered “B” the most, you are Pochacco! The Snoopy-lookalike, you love constantly being in action and enjoy athletic activities such as soccer and skateboarding. Despite your energy, you’re a bit clumsy and find yourself tripping over your own two feet sometimes, and your curiosity often gets the better of you. Still, your cute floppy ears make you irresistible and make you loved by all.

If you answered “C” the most, you are Kuromi! As one of Sanrio’s “villians,” you resemble the mischievous punk rabbit. You are a tomboy on the outside, but secretly girly at heart and are naturally flirty. You love protein, and won’t touch a single vegetable on the table if you can help it. People often think they misunderstand you, but the truth is that their first impression of you is often the correct one.