The old green house was under the crooked tree and we came to stay for one night to visit my grandmother. The balcony was mostly filled with long pretty flowers, and the plants were full of thorns and they were inside the hanging pots glowing in the sun. We came into the house from the back entrance. There were full lemon trees in the backyard. Plenty of the lemons had fallen and some of them had split in half. We entered the house through Ma’s bedroom. It was crowded with clothes and I saw myself standing in front of the mirror. In the small kitchen chair by the corner Ma sat in a quiet sort of brown study. She was always quiet. She wore a black knitted headscarf over her shoulders with fancy shape patterns. It reminded her of the old country. She looked like she was sleeping or lost in thought.

“Come,” she said. “It is good to see you.” She held out her hands but remained seated and her hands were crooked like spiders. I bent down where she could kiss my cheek. She tipped my chin and her hands were very warm. I said it was good to see her too.

“Well, how long has it been now since I’ve seen you?” she asked.

“I don’t know,” I said. “Probably one year.”

“One year,” she said proudly. “One year but it has been awhile hasn’t it? Too much time has gone.”

I didn’t say anything.

“And where’s your sister?” she asked.

“Back home.”

“Your mother’s taking good care of her.”

“Yes,” I said. “But she cries too much.”

“She cries like a baby?”

“Mhm,” I said.

She smiled, showing small gums and hardly some teeth. She wore thin gray hair and a brown face with deep wrinkles. She wore fine clothes too. I thought she looked like a saint.

The house was very old but fine. There was the strong smell of the paint on the wooden cabinets. Glass cabinets with teacups. Photographs of grownup men and ladies whose faces I didn’t know. Wearing cowboy hats and buttoned-up shirts. I think it was in those times everybody dressed up; dressed in suits like they had somebody to impress. In the living room were ornaments of baby Jesus in the manger and Christ on the cross. It was fun to look at them. There were tablecloths too. White or pink tablecloths on the shelves under the holy figures and the manger, and under the alcohol on the table across where Ma was sitting perfectly. I felt the cloth; it was woolen soft. She noticed I was looking around.

“Your aunt made the tablecloths,” she said.

“How can she make it?” I said.

“With her hands. I used to make it too; we all used to make it. I was very good at it. We made it and then the women put it around the house, and when we ran out we’d go walk to the shop out on the town. I walked alright, but I was small and I had leatherskin sandals. It was a very little shop. It was a very little town.”