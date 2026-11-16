The Academic Resource Center (ARC) is an important resource for students at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). The ARC works to support its students in several different ways. They offer content tutoring for those who need help with academics, peer mentoring to help navigating life in college and R’Success workshops to help students be successful in life writ large. To see everything the ARC offers, visit their website at arc.ucr.edu. There you can make appointments with any of the content tutors, sign up for workshops or connect with a peer mentor. The ARC’s goal is to ensure success for UCR students!