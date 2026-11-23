Maybe it’s just the ENFP in me, but I feel like Thanksgiving — in comparison to the other holidays — just seems to be getting a little more boring each and every year. With the same ol’ food and traditions, I think it’s time we spice things up a little. This year, we (yes, WE) are going to make this Thanksgiving a little more chaotic than the last.

Have everyone only bring dessert

Initially, I was going to suggest making everyone bring the same dish, but even that’s a little too much for me, but if you want to celebrate Thanksgiving solely with mashed potatoes, you do you. Anyway, in order to pull this off, gather up your attendees before the big day and have them draw lots to assign each person a dish they’ll bring to the table … but secretly write “dessert” for each lot. This will guarantee a sweet, confusing and slightly diabetic Thanksgiving.

Pack leftovers from the get-go

I don’t even think this is that bad. Bring at least eight reusable tupperware and once it’s time to eat, whip those out immediately and start shoving food down not your throat, but inside your tupperware. This will either go three ways: anger the other guests for “stealing food,” cause a mad stampede and provoke others to start packing their own crumbs or flatter the chefs into thinking their food is that great.

Stir up old drama

One incredibly easy way to see the world burn is to start a sentence with this: “Remember when …” That’s usually enough to ensure at least a few people leaving the function early.

Troll your little cousins

If you’ve got some younger cousins who are in the “I’m too cool for you” stage, take them aside and hand them some non-alcoholic apple cider and pretend it’s the real thing. Watch the placebo effect take place and make sure to feign ignorance when you’re confronted. Again, make sure it’s not actually alcoholic!

Turkey with … a baby turkey

If you’re been assigned to bring the turkey, here’s a fun and totally harmless little prank you can pull on your relatives: instead of stuffing, get a tiny baby turkey and stuff it inside the real turkey. Once it’s time to eat, cut up the turkey and reveal that … oh my God … the turkey is pregnant?! Depending on who screams, you’ll be able to snuff out whose frontal lobes are still in the process of developing.