Who are you celebrating Thanksgiving with this year?

Friendsgiving with my friends in an empty classroom we’re sneaking into. Just my roommates in our dorm. Some club members insisted on a Thanksgiving party. My family because I’m guaranteed free food.

Your favorite Thanksgiving activity is …

Going around and saying what we’re most thankful for. Put on a comfy movie as we feast. Watching people fight over the pumpkin pies at Costco. Calmly eating your food as your relatives start to argue.

Which Thanksgiving fun fact is your favorite?

Only male turkeys gobble! Female ones simply produce a clicking sound. There was no pumpkin pie in the very first Thanksgiving feast. Minnesota raises the most turkeys out of anywhere in the United States. Americans eat over 40 million turkeys on this day. You like being part of this statistic.

What tragedy is most likely going to happen to you on this festive day? Nothing’s going wrong with me there. Tried to microwave the frozen Caprisun to thaw it quicker and ended up with a fire. Major food poisoning after the first spoonful. After forcing down a disgusting dish, you’re rewarded with more.

If you answered “A” the most, you’re bringing the main dish: roast turkey with homemade stuffing. You have been entrusted with the most important dish of all, and you certainly didn’t disappoint. With your superb culinary skills that are second to only Gordon Ramsay, your turkey came out with perfectly crispy skin, tender meat and aromatic stuffing that exceeded everyone’s expectations. Thanksgiving is one of your favorite holidays and you love expressing gratitude to the people around you, both through words and actions. On this day, you actually give thanks.

If you answered “B” the most, you’re bringing the side dishes: mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and cornbread. It might seem like a lot, but there’s nothing more fun than just chilling in your dorm with your roommates and eating yummy store-bought holiday food that you guys pretend you made yourselves. After trying not to cringe through a quick giving-thanks session, you and your roommates hop on the couch and binge watch everything Netflix has to offer. You see Thanksgiving as an opportunity to finally relax after midterms and to eat good food.

If you answered “C” the most, you’re bringing the dessert: pumpkin pie with whipped cream. This is why you attend every Thanksgiving function each year. With such a sweet tooth, guests often don’t even end up being able to take a morsel of the pie because guess who’s finished it already? That’s right, it’s you. You don’t care about the turkey or cranberry sauce and whatnot and head straight for the pies, vanilla ice cream, apple cider and anything remotely sweet.

If you answered “D” the most, you’re bringing nothing but yourself. It’s not that you’re the life of the party, but more so that you know how to take advantage of one. You make the drive back to your parents’ place for the free food — I mean, to see your loved ones, and to express your appreciation, you make sure not a single crumb is left on all of your plates and bowls. It’s also fun to witness the chaos that tends to explode at these functions, and as everyone starts to argue, you’re quietly sneaking the leftovers into the glass tupperware you brought.