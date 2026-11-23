Thanksgiving is the time to come together and share everything we are thankful for. Highlanders, one thing to always be thankful for is the food that everyone brings to Thanksgiving dinner. As the beloved holiday approaches, the long lasting debate continues: which is the best Thanksgiving food?

Mac and Cheese

A Thanksgiving staple that is always a crowdpleaser, objectively mac and cheese is the best Thanksgiving food, but only when made correctly. When the cheese blends complement each other, cavapatti pasta is used instead of elbow macaroni and it’s baked, the ooey gooey cheesy perfection outshines any dish brought for Thanksgiving.

Ham

While turkey may be the main dish, the protein that gets all of the attention is definitely the ham. The compatibility of the savory ham with a sweet glaze is nothing short of perfect. The flavor of the ham compliments each Thanksgiving dish and definitely has the potential to steal the show when prepared correctly!

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a side dish that can accompany any entrée without overshadowing it. It is a perfect dish for not only Thanksgiving but also for an informal Friendsgiving. It is fairly easy to make and hard to mess up. Store bought mashed potatoes can easily be elevated with a little butter and seasoning.

Pumpkin Pie

The dessert that signals the beginning of fall is one that has to be in the top five. The creamy filling and soft crust are like a fall hug that descends beyond surface level. However, more times than not, it is not made well. The pumpkin pie is what everyone anticipates at the end of dinner, but when it’s runny, too sweet or too greasy, it can end the gathering on a sour note.

Turkey

Like it or not, you can’t have a Thanksgiving without turkey. This Thanksgiving bird will never steal the show compared to its side dishes, but regardless it still belongs in the top-five seasonal foods. It’s never anyone’s favorite dish, but its purpose is to bring the entire plate together. Pairing turkey with any sides provides a great base for the different flavors on your plate. The almost ceremonial cutting of the turkey to start the dinner provides so much aura for Thanksgiving and no other dish can compare.

Honorable Mention: Bread Side Dishes (Cornbread, Biscuits and Bread Rolls)

Regardless of how much one may like the rest of the Thanksgiving spread, the bread sides are definitely carrying the entire season on its back! The cornbread, biscuits and bread rolls are all needed carbs that can be dipped into anything. It’s not something that can stand on its own, but it plays a significant role in bringing all of the dishes together in beautiful autumn-fueled harmony.