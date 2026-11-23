The University of California, Riverside (UCR) is home to many clubs. These student-led organizations can range from cultural to community to performing arts. Sometimes, it’s a combination of all three. One club at UCR honors is the 58-year-old art form, encouraging discipline and creative expression. Introducing Senryu Taiko.

Taiko, specifically ensemble taiko, is a style of Japanese drumming that dates back several centuries. The art form is spiritual in its creation, performed at Japanese Buddhist ceremonies and temples. However, Senryu Taiko performs a very specific kind of taiko: North American Taiko. North American taiko is a style of Japanese drumming that arose a couple decades after World War II. “So many Japanese and Japanese Americans were interned during WWII,” Senryu’s president and external director Jovaun Alexander explained. “And a lot of them had trauma due to that. When they were released, they focused that trauma and made it into an art form.” This resulted in the establishment of a taiko dojo in San Francisco in 1968 by Grandmaster Seiichi Tanaka. Very quickly, taiko dojos and community groups began popping up all over California and North America. Incorporating drumming techniques from Western styles, North American taiko became a style all of its own. To this day, collegiate teams and community groups keep this art form alive.

In 1988, students at UCR established Senryu Taiko with the help of Professor Deborah Wong and Reverend Tom Kurai. Wong and Kurai trained the founding members in the art style, and the club has passed it down ever since. Gabriel Allaf, the performance director of Senryu Taiko, stated that the club is one of the oldest collegiate teams in California alongside Irvine’s and Los Angeles’ teams. Since the club represents a long history, the board members are quick to ensure that they are following traditional form. “The way that we look and present ourselves is very important to taiko,” the practice director Nour Tawil tells The Highlander. Tawil goes more into depth on presentation when she explains how Senryu Taiko runs their workshops and practices.

Senryu Taiko holds their meetings weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. In weeks two through six, the club holds low-commitment workshops where anyone from any background at all stages of learning can come check the club out. In week seven, the club holds auditions for those interested to officially join the performance team. Tawil explains that workshops “are like a trial period … If people are coming to our workshops, they’re not officially members yet, but we will teach the fundamentals, from just the basic hits to the form of how we perform and stuff like that.”

After week seven, the club meetings begin to look a little different as Senryu Taiko prepares for performance events in the second half of the school year. Every meeting becomes a practice. The club goes to Lot 30 with their handmade taiko drums and stretches and warms up their bodies. After all, taiko is a very physically demanding art form. Under the guidance of the practice and performance director (Tawil and Allaf), members start playing warmup pieces, and then split up into different groups. In these groups, members will learn, practice and teach different things depending on what the performance calls for. At the end of the practice, members will reconvene to check-in, give any announcements and end the night. More often than not, members will then go on a food run to further bond with their team.

Speaking of performances, Senryu Taiko does a combination of performances in UCR and outside of it. At the beginning of the school year, Senryu Taiko performed at New Highlander Welcome and at the Schools of Business’s and Education’s welcome events. Outside of UCR, the club performs at a lot of the cultural festivals, especially in Winter Quarter during the Lunar New Year season. In week four of this quarter, Senryu Taiko performed at Pink On Parade, a city walk in support of breast cancer awareness. In spring quarter, the club puts on a big spring concert in the university theater. Make sure to keep an eye out for them!

As Senryu Taiko grows, the board expresses interest in branching out in the community as well as further honing their craft and performances. Alexander wants to “establish more connections with community groups because Taiko is very free-range in terms of who can do it. You have groups that are very elderly doing it. You have groups that are elementary schoolers … Just having that expansion of community.” Tawil expresses the desire to “have people learn [the songs] as smoothly and up to performance standards as possible … I’m trying to build and formulate drills for our fundamentals because [it is easy for them to get lost].” Allaf wishes “to keep designing sets that allow all our performers to excel and look as cool as they possibly can on the stage every time they perform.”

Senryu Taiko is eager to work with other clubs and organizations on campus. If anyone reading this wants an empowering drum performance at their event, feel free to shoot an email to senryutaiko@gmail.com or message them on Instagram @senryutaiko. Their Instagram will also be where you can find information about their practice schedules. Find them at tabling on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. where they sell delicious coffee and showcase their incredible drumming skills.

Alexander left The Highlander off with important words that drive Senryu Taiko’s incredible performance capability: “Tradition does not mean that we do not innovate. Within tradition is a lot of room for innovation and free spiritualness in terms of how you express it.”