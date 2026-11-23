Angelica Brianna Acosta
- Position: Editor-In-Chief
- Blurb: I am thankful for our Features editor Malini and the ad rep Allison Fry. I will miss her when she’s gone. I am also thankful for Abdul El-Sayed.
Ian Palma
- Position: Managing Editor
- Blurb: I’m really thankful for the wonderful and intelligent colleagues I get to work with. There’s not a day that goes by where I walk in and out of the office without hearing a funny story or engaging in fruitful conversation with my coworkers. I’m also really thankful that I lived to see the day when Grand Theft Auto 6 released.
Kassy Aguirre
-
- Position: News Editor
- Blurb: I am incredibly thankful for my family, my dogs and cats, my friends (especially the beautiful Allison Fry), my health and strength and a good sunset run! I look forward to continuing working to better myself and my community this coming year.
Andrew Hagler
- Position: Assistant News Editor
- Blurb: I’m grateful for apple pie and Ian Palma, one of the top two managing editors in UCR Highlander history. I am also grateful for pumpkin pie.
Jihoon Kwon
- Position: Radar Editor
- Blurb: I’m thankful for everyone that came in to write for Radar this quarter. They have shown so much passion, and it is very rewarding seeing their growth.
Abigail Ortiz
- Position: Assistant Radar Editor
- Blurb: I am thankful for napping, blankets, books, Malini and all the staff at the highlander :]
Vash Chen
- Position: Photo Editor
- Blurb: I’m incredibly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve earned this year. I earned an amazing opportunity to intern at the Riverside County Counsel as well as meet some super talented and smart pre-law friends at PPAC’s Pre-Law Conference! I’m also thankful to all of the new friends I’ve made at The Highlander. I can’t wait to carry all of these happy experiences into 2027!
Alex Wong
- Position: Assistant Photo Editor
- Blurb: I am grateful for the love I receive from my friends and family, which motivates me to better myself every day.
Izzy Graham
- Position: Sports Editor
- Blurb: I am thankful for change! There has been so much change for me in academics, the Highlander and my personal life. But change has given me every opportunity to do something bigger and better in my own future career!
Iyanna Wallace
- Position: Assistant Sports Editor
- Blurb: This quarter I am incredibly thankful for my family back home, my riverside family, my friends and my wonderful coworkers here at the Highlander. I am just so happy and grateful for the community in my life.
Eddy Basurto
- Position: Video Editor
- Blurb: I’m thankful for my TFDP professor, Christophe Katrib. As well as the Sony FX30 🤠
Josey Wang
- Position: Assistant Video Editor
- Blurb: I am thankful for the spicy and sweet mayo fried chicken bowl from bbq.chicken with their supreme sauce is highkenuinely the most beautiful thing I’ve eaten this year and it’s been my saving grace. Also I guess I’m grateful for my awesome and kind friends #whatever.
Jazzy Nguyen
- Position: Opinions Editor
- Blurb: I’m thankful for all the post-Thanksgiving deals that are actually deals. 50%+ or nothing. Anything less is performative behavior from companies, and does not count as a Black Friday sale. I’m also thankful for all my family and friends that listen to my opinions about everything.
Shreya Patel
- Position: Assistant Opinions Editor
- Blurb: I am thankful for my parents, friends and the new family I found at UCR, especially The Highlander. I am grateful for their love that constantly surrounds me each and every single day.
Malini Joseph
- Position: Features Editor
- Blurb: I’m very thankful for all the new people I’ve met at The Highlander this year. Everyone has such incredible thought processes that let me see the world differently through their eyes. I’m also grateful that the quarter is almost over so I can sleep for three weeks straight.
Rachel Ko
- Position: Assistant Features Editor
- Blurb: I’m thankful for my opportunity to study abroad in South Korea this fall quarter! It’s a great way to start my final year here at UCR.