**Contains Spoilers**

“The Hunger Games” franchise has dominated both bookstores and cinemas for over a decade, selling over 100 million copies worldwide and earning nearly $3.5 billion at the global box office. “Sunrise on the Reaping,” an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ fifth installment in the series, marks the return of franchise director Francis Lawrence to Panem, taking a step back in time to tell the story of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy competing in the 50th Hunger Games.

Even for audience members who haven’t read the novel yet, the film exists firmly on its own as a visceral, gripping theatrical experience without relying on nostalgia to carry its weight. Rather than framing the Second Quarter Quell as solely adventurous or action packed, Lawrence creates a story that plays out more like a psychological horror movie, akin to his previous film “The Long Walk.” Lawrence excels at deeply investing audiences in his characters before putting them through the wringer. From the opening scenes, the pacing refuses to allow viewers to get comfortable, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with a relentless, creeping sense of dread and uneasiness.

Visually, the film is nothing short of striking. The cinematography and production design embrace a vivid, bright palette, almost unnaturally so. When the tributes rise into the arena for the 50th Hunger Games, the lush, saturated beauty of their environment immediately puts the theater on guard. It serves as a constant reminder that the games are an entirely manufactured spectacle, down to the Capitol created deceptively vibrant foliage and lethal genetically engineered wildlife. The visual effects are seamless, grounding the artificial paradise in a terrifying reality where danger could be lurking anywhere.

Grounding this nightmare is a star-studded cast that devours every frame. Joseph Zada steps into the shoes of young Haymitch Abernathy, delivering a raw, visceral performance that captures the character’s intelligence and quiet horrors long before he drowned in trauma and cynicism. Alongside him is McKenna Grace who brings an equally raw and intense performance as Maisilee Donner, matching Zada in the arena’s most grueling moments. Meanwhile, Zada shares natural, grounded romantic chemistry with Whitney Peak, giving Haymitch’s relationship with Lenore Dove an emotional layer that makes the impending tragedy hit that much harder

Over at the Capitol, Elle Fanning completely embodies young Effie Trinket, capturing her signature bubbly quirks and dramatic flair while showing subtle glimpses of genuine compassion and humanity beneath her Capitol conditioning. Among the standout Capitol figures is Jesse Plemons as young Plutarch Heavensbee, working behind the cameras on the crew filming the reaping. Plemons plays into the quiet tension of someone still early on his path, hinting at a sharper, more strategic mind lurking beneath a modest, unassuming exterior without revealing all of his cards at once.

Ultimately, “Sunrise on the Reaping” succeeds because it refuses to deal in black-and-wihte morality. The film understands that there is no such thing as a perfect hero, and that resistance against an authoritative regime is not a simple and quick triumph. Revolution and change are grueling, messy sequences of events, filled with immense loss and sacrifice.

That bleak reality is clear in none other than Haymitch and President Snow’s dynamic. Rather than trying to eliminate his rebellious tribute, Snow is determined to make an example out of him. As the story unfolds, it becomes terrifyingly clear that death isn’t the worst fate for tributes in Panem. Snow letting Haymitch live to carry the weight of everything he has lost is the real punishment.

To rub salt in the wound, Caesar Flickerman, played by Keiran Culkin, wickedly taunts and twists Haymitch’s experience actions in front of a live Capitol audience. This interview sequence is where both Culkin and Zada truly shine. Culkin’s dismissive, flippant demeanor sharply contrasts Zada’s anxious, terrified mannerisms as Caesar publicly humiliates him and rewrites the narrative of what happened right before his eyes leading up to and during the Hunger Games.

Verdict: “Sunrise on the Reaping” is an intense, emotional nightmare that proves surviving in Panem can be a fate worse than death.