Winning a Grammy is something that every artist hopes to have the honor of winning once in their career. The Latin Grammys are supposed to be a space given to Spanish and Portuguese speaking artists to have the dream of winning a Grammy become more “realistic”. If that is true, why are Portuguese artists not given the same visibility as Spaniards?

At the 2026 annual Latin Grammy’s, Rosalía took home the awards for song of the year, album of the year, best pop song, best alternative music album, best short form music video and best engineered album. Due to her historic sweep, the conversation reignited questioning why Spaniards are given so much visibility at Latin Grammys. Notably, Rosalía is not the first Spanish artist to win major categories at the Latin Grammys; Julio Iglesias, Enrique Iglesias and Alejando Sanz are all popular artists that have won Latin Grammys in major categories.

The first Latin Grammys were hosted in September in the year 2000, but it wasn’t until 2005 that they were broadcasted entirely in Spanish. Although the academy states that the Latin Grammys were created because it was important to have a place to specifically honor artists from Spanish or Portuguese speaking countries, many think otherwise.

Some believe that the Latin Grammys were created because in February of the year 2000, Santana tied Michael Jackson for the most awards of the night, and that upset the academy. The recording academy is not a stranger to racial bias. In 2014 Macklemore beat Kendrick Lamar for best rap album of the year. This sparked major controversy because objectively Lamar’s album “good kid m.A.Ad city” created a bigger cultural impact than Macklemore’s “The Heist.” The rap category at the Grammys was created to uplift a genre pioneered by black artists, and it felt like a slap in the face when an album by a white artist beat an album with songs that presently are culturally relevant and in circulation.

The Latin grammy for record of the year is eligible for songs that contain “60% lyric content in Spanish or Portuguese or in languages, dialects or idiomatic expressions recognized in Ibero-America,” but artists from African countries that speak latin languages, Haitians who speak french and many portuguese artists are constantly overlooked. Spain is the country with the most artists winning this category, while only one Brazilian artist has ever won this award.

Spaniards are allowed to win latin grammys, because they speak Spanish, but the focus of the conversation is whether they should be able to take up so much space in a place that was created to uplift underrepresented communities. One example of this is that 2026 was the first year in which the category best Portuguese language contemporary album was televised. In a space that was created to spotlight Spanish and Portuguese communities it is unbelievable that a category created specifically for Portuguese artists has not been televised for 25 years. The Brazilian artist Annita who won the award, called out the academy for the exclusion of Brazilian artists at the Latin Grammys.

The irony specifically for Rosalía is the amount of accolades she received for her 2022 album “Motomami” which was heavily influenced by reggaeton, a genre created in Latin America, even though reggaeton is a genre that is constantly overlooked at the Latin Grammys.

Latino artists face a lot of pushback from mainstream audiences because their music is seen as too raunchy, loud or full of nonsense. When there is a space created to uplift and showcase talents that are usually overlooked it is supposed to be a positive thing. But when that space is infiltrated by artists who do not face that kind of criticism, it disregards the talents of many Latin American artists.

The Latin Grammys are supposed to be a space that unites Spanish and Portuguese speaking artists to be able to have their moment in the spotlight, but even the creation of the award show itself excludes Latin American artists from places like the Grammys. Historically, latin artists that were nominated for Grammys were usually nominated under the urban category. During Tyler, the Creator’s 2020 win of the best urban album at the Grammys, he criticized the category because it confines artists that create music outside of the mainstream spectrum into one space.

The recording academy created the Latin Grammys and all it has caused is more division in spaces where there should be unity. Reggaeton, banda, trap, bachata and cumbia are enjoyed by many American audiences. In 2025, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist was Spotify’s most streamed artist globally. The recording academy should make more of an effort to include artists of all genres and recognize them based on their talent, and allow them opportunities to be showcased to bigger audiences.