For many, the end of October signals the beginning of the Christmas season. November has become a month of Mariah Carey on the radio, sugar cookie lattes and Christmas-themed lawn decorations. There’s no love for the autumn enjoyers or Thanksgiving apologists. Other than “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” there aren’t many movies that center around the holiday, so here is a list of films to stay immersed in the November atmosphere.

“Planes, Trains & Automobiles” by John Hughes

Perhaps the most famous film centered around Thanksgiving week, “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” is a buddy comedy following Neal Page (Steve Martin) and Del Griffith (John Candy) as the two venture to make it back home for the holiday through constant weather-related delays and cancellations. The polar opposite personalities become unlikely friends throughout a drama-filled journey back to Chicago.

“When Harry Met Sally” by Rob Reiner

Romantic comedies and the fall season go hand in hand, but it’s difficult to pick out the quintessential movie. Meg Ryan’s filmography in itself has three legitimate contenders, though Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally” stands out for its beautiful cinematography and character development. Of course, the chemistry between Ryan and Billy Crystal shines as well. Its warm imagery and witty plot makes it the perfect rom-com to watch in November.

“The Daytrippers” by Greg Mottola

A lesser-known indie film despite a stellar cast, “The Daytrippers” takes place in the day after Thanksgiving as Eliza (Hope Davis) discovers a love note addressed to her husband Louis (Stanley Tucci). She, her parents, her sister Jo (Parker Posey) and Jo’s boyfriend Carl (Liev Schrieber) pack into a car and head into New York City to catch Louis in the act. Mottola captures the mundanity of an imperfect family extremely well, with a subtle style of humor that keeps the audience engaged.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” by Wes Anderson

A movie to watch with the whole family, Anderson’s loose adaptation of Roald Dahl’s famed children’s book brings a heartwarming family storyline and a fun adventure plot. Anderson’s signature stylization is in full effect in this stop-motion animation, primarily utilizing warm yellow and orange accents throughout the film. Though it’s not specifically Thanksgiving-themed, it includes a big feast and themes of expressing gratitude.

“Knives Out” by Rian Johnson

Set in the autumn months in Massachusetts, “Knives Out” is a murder mystery surrounding the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigates the dysfunctional family and house staff. It’s a star-studded cast led by Craig, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas, filled with familial conflict and suspense.

“Friends” by David Crane and Marta Kauffman

While it’s not a movie, “Friends” offers one of the best catalogs of Thanksgiving episodes over its 10-season run. From “The One With the Football” where the six compete for the Geller Cup to “The One With the Rumor” with guest star Brad Pitt as Ross’ old friend from high school, the sitcom brings 10 unique and nostalgic storylines to binge over the holiday week.