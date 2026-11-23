Fashion builds community, and that is exactly what brought together the members of Vain fashion club. On Nov. 20 2026, the VAIN fashion club hosted their sold out fashion show with the theme: Swinging Sixties. The event was held at the UC Riverside (UCR) Arts museum and every seat around the runway was filled with attendees that were excitedly anticipating the start of the show. Event goers received a custom made poster as a souvenir for their attendance.

The show began with a short greeting from the president of the club, Sophia Medina, who then introduced Brett Palmares, who represented Depop and curated his collection around sustainability. Palmeres stated that his favorite aspect of fashion is the “community … to see someone in an outfit and then next thing you know [they’re] friends … a lot of friends [he] knows today is because of fashion.” Palmeres had ten models walk the runway with second hand pieces that ranged from the 1920s to present day. He took the theme in a literal way and sourced pieces that were actually worn in the 60s to style his models. The models took to the runway and showcased distressed denim, statement jackets, and bulky bags that hung on their side that captured Palmares interpretation of the theme specifically with the “colors and patterns [along with] a lot of actual pieces that are from the 60s.” This is especially evident when the first model that walked to the end of the runway was wearing a baggy distressed denim top and bottom while carrying the American flag on their shoulder. While the models were working the runway, there was a black and white and grainy visualizer in the background to compliment the clothes being showcased.

Consequently, the brand Splitting Rabbits, created by former VAIN member Jordan Storm, now an alum, was introduced. Splitting Rabbits is “a creative studio [that] styled 10 models to walk” the fashion show. Storm embodied the 60s theme by including “funky colors, patterns, texture … and mod silhouettes, buttons, blazers and clean lines.” in her curated collection. The models strutted down the runway in colorful layered clothing with bold patterns and different types of silhouettes. The most worn colors were bright blue, muted yellow and a magenta purple which perfectly captures the 60s theme. Additionally almost every model that walked for the brand was given a Splitting Rabbits logo sticker to accompany their outfit. As the models walked the runway, there was a colorful visualizer in the background with The Splitting Rabbit logo in the center that alternated bright images. Storm stated that her favorite aspect about fashion is the amount of freedom it allows and how “you can basically do anything in fashion and change how you look.”

To end off the featured brands of the show, J.a.p.sé. was introduced. The brand was created by Julian, who has been working with VAIN for two years. His brand is more of “an ideology or kind of a philosophical standpoint, between duality” which translates to his fashion. He created eight pieces over the course of two weeks to showcase on five models during the show. His collection featured 60s fall inspired silhouettes and muted colors. The models wore pieces that were either dark grey and black or beige and white to encapsulate the autumn aesthetic. For Julian, his favorite part of fashion for him is how “it builds a lot of confidence” which is evident in the way the models worked the runway. With long sharp coats, tweed ponchos, long flowy skirts and wide dress pants, Julian’s sewing talent was on full display.

After the brands presented their collections members of the club had the opportunity to showcase their own outfits that they put together to embody the theme of the sixties. Many outfits included bright blue, yellow and pink with polka dots and their own personal flair on the interpretation of the theme. One member of the club, Elisa Lintag, mentioned that she took on the theme with “the bump in the hair, the big makeup and the colorful tights.” Many members shared how VAIN has allowed them to curate their personal sense of style in a space where there is zero judgement. John Olivar, a recent member of the club, explained how his favorite thing about fashion is “self-expression … it’s a way of showing people a bit of who you are on first glance.”

The students that take part in the event make it special for everyone, from the attendees to the models to the museum staff. The senior public events manager for the UCR Arts museum, Amy Metcalf, who has worked with VAIN since 2019 stated how the “students are amazing especially the organizers … and what’s really is interesting to see them grow as human beings from one year to the next.” The fall VAIN fashion show is a testament to the creativity and dedication of UCR students that have a passion for fashion.