Besides food and family, Thanksgiving is about football. While turkey and stuffing is delicious, it just doesn’t hit the same without some great NFL match-ups. Every year Americans gather around their televisions to watch some of the most impactful games of the season. With the play-offs swiftly approaching, these turkey-day games can have serious implications for the rest of the year. While anything can happen on a Thanksgiving day game, here are some storylines and result predictions for each of the three games.

Chicago Bears (8-2) v.s. Detroit Lions (8-2)

Detroit is one of two teams who play on Thanksgiving every season and this year they host their division rivals Chicago Bears. Both of these teams are in the race for the NFC North title and this game could be what decides who tops the division. Detroit has been facing injury after injury and the loss of Adian Hutchinson and Jack Campbell has hurt the defense significantly. The Detroit offense will need to overperform if they want to win with an amazing offensive performance from Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St-Brown.

While Detroit is capable of scoring 30 or more points against a solid Bears defense led by Jeffery Simmons, Chicago looks like the more complete team. Caleb Williams has been balling out against weaker defenses this season and the bears haven’t lost a game that Caleb Williams played start to finish. The Bears have been playing extremely well under pressure and if they want to win the division or even the conference, the Bears can’t lose this game. Jahmyr Gibbs will likely rush for 170+ yards and Jared Goff will pass for just under 300 yards but the Bears will be able to gain momentum in the second half against weaker defense leading the Bears to win.

Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) v.s. Dallas Cowboys (5-6)

While the rivalry between the Cowboys and Eagles is usually one of the best to watch, this year both these teams seem deflated. The Cowboys are the other team that always plays on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are second in the NFC East and are only one win behind the leading New York Giants. For the Cowboys, this game is a must win to keep their season alive. The Dallas defense has been historically awful for the second year in a row and to win this game they will exclusively lean on Dak Prescott. Unlike Detroit, there are no redeeming qualities of the Dallas defense and if their offense can’t out perform the Eagles this game then there is no way they can make the play-offs.

The Eagles are a soulless team this year and are actively looking to rebuild next year. While this rivalry is defined by fluke wins and painful splits in division match-ups, this year the Cowboys just look like the superior team. With no Jalen Hurts, and just a lackluster roster, the Eagles have no chance of winning this game. They might put up 20 points, but the Cowboys will be highly motivated to win and with home field advantage, there is no way Philadelphia can win.

Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) v.s. Buffalo Bills (9-1)

This is what Thanksgiving football is about. The winner of this game will be the front runner in the AFC and both of these teams have been on hot streaks of dominance. The Chiefs have been playing with a chip on their shoulder. From missing the play-offs last year and with Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III not being re-signed by the Seattle Seahawks this team has been playing to prove themselves all season. In many ways the Bills are the opposite. Josh Allen has been coasting through the season with high scoring game after high scoring game.

With a home field advantage most would assume a win for the Bills, but the Chiefs are extremely dangerous on the road. Patrick Mahomes looked five years younger with new receiver Josh Downs during week 10 and while Kenneth Walker III was injured, Emmett Johnson stepped up keeping Kansas City’s offense diverse. Josh Allen has been commanding the Bills’ offense to win after win but the Bills’ defense has been vulnerable in a way that Kansas City hasn’t been.

Mahomes and Allen are both on a hot streak and this will be a duel of quarterback versus quarterback. However, the Chiefs have more to lose from this game which will motivate them to play smart in a must win away game. The Bills have only lost one game to the Patriots and as the season goes on, it’s starting to look more and more like a fluke. I think losing to Kansas City will be the first humbling loss Allen and the Bills’ will face, stopping their dominance over the AFC.

Author’s Note: Article was written Nov. 22 before the games took place