The UC Riverside women’s tennis team (2-2) topped Westmont College (0-3) with a 6-1 victory.

Play started on court three, as the duo of freshman Lindsey Gelinas and senior Tracy Van won 6-4. Though Westmont would win on court two with a score of 6-3, the undefeated duo of sophomore Tia Elpusan and junior Sara Khattab continued their streak with a 7-5 victory.

After snagging the doubles point, UCR recorded five singles victories to seal the overall match at 6-1.

Freshmen Gelinas, Elpusan, Khattab and Mahli Silpachai, all downed their respective opponents in straight sets.

The team’s match against the University of Nevada, Reno on Sunday, Feb. 10 was cancelled due to the weather.