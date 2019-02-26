The UCR softball team hosted the Amy Harrison Classic from Friday, Feb. 22-24. The Highlanders hosted the University of Maryland, the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) and Portland State.

Riverside kicked off their tournament with a disappointing 8-3 loss against Maryland (7-5). UCR scored a run in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the fourth. The Highlanders took a commanding 3-0 lead into the final inning when the tables turned in a big way. Maryland’s bats caught fire in the final inning where they scored all eight of their runs.

Junior pitcher Jacy Boles didn’t allow a run in the first six innings, but gave up two earned runs and two unearned runs in the final inning. Junior first baseman Melanie Olmos led the team with two of their three total RBI.

The Highlanders were able to bounce back in their second match against Maryland and win 7-2. UCR allowed a run in the top of the first but responded by scoring three in the bottom of the inning and led the rest of the way. Maryland added another run in the top of the third, but again Riverside had a three-run inning as a response. UCR added one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Freshman pitcher Megan Casper pitched four innings on the way to her first collegiate win and Olmos finished the remaining three innings as a relief pitcher, allowing zero runs in her time on the mound.

Freshman first baseman Moana Pisia totaled a team-high two hits while also scoring a run and hitting an RBI. Freshman outfielder Sami Deymon led the team in RBI with two.

The Highlanders next game will be Friday, March 1 against the University of Texas at El Paso as part of the UCR Classic.