The UCR Men’s Tennis team (6-7) ended their first east coast road trip on a high note by sweeping Coppin State (0-1), with a 7-0 score.

Riverside dropped only one doubles match throughout the day, but senior captain Kyle McCann and freshman Andreas Whelan-Merediz snagged the doubles point with a 6-4 victory on court two.

One break in each set made the difference for McCann during singles play as the team captain defeated Jorge Rodriguez Rey 6-4, 6-4. Junior Nabil Abdallah cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win on court two over Henrique Sada.

Junior Vignesh Subramanyan issued two bagels on court four, blanking Quincy Pettis 6-0, 6-0; meanwhile, junior Gilbert Chung and Whelan-Merediz went 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 respectively.

UCR hopes to extend their winning streak to three as they host Villanova Friday, March 1. The team visited Villanova last season, putting up a 6-1 win.