The Highlander softball team (7-12) hosted the Highlander Classic from Friday, March 8-10. As part of the Highlander Classic, UCR competed against Omaha University, the University of Houston and the University of San Diego.

Riverside faced off against Omaha University (2-15) in the first game of their doubleheader on Friday, March 8. The Highlanders were able to earn their second straight win in a commanding 8-0 victory. Junior Jacy Boles pitched a complete game shutout and only allowed three hits while striking out six batters. UCR amassed a total of 12 hits and had five hitters get two or more hits including junior catcher Kayla Curtan who went three-for-four at the plate.

In the second game of their doubleheader, the Highlanders took on the University of Houston (16-7) in a defensive showdown that ended 1-0 with Riverside earning their third straight victory.

The game was scoreless through seven innings thanks to dominant pitching performances on both sides. Freshman Megan Casper started on the mound for UCR and pitched six scoreless innings before being subbed out for Boles who earned the win after 1.2 innings of scoreless play. On the other side of the diamond, Houston’s pitcher Presley Bell had an equally impressive showing, pitching the full 7.1 innings and only allowing one run and four hits.

Houston totaled five hits while the Highlanders compiled only four, but managed to score the only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Junior right fielder Danielle Ortega led the team with two hits while junior shortstop Emma Ramelot hit the team’s only RBI in walk-off fashion.

UCR’s next game will be at San Diego State (11-11) Wednesday, March 13 before the team hosts the UCR Tournament from Friday, March 15-17.