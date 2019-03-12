UCR’s baseball team (6-9) started the week with an embarrassing loss at home to the University of San Diego (18-13), where the team gave up a total of 31 runs. The Highlanders came into the game on a three-game winning streak but was unable to continue their good stretch of play against USD.

Riverside allowed San Diego to score four or more runs in six of the nine innings of play. Junior pitcher Connor Cannon was only able to earn one out in his start before being pulled by Head Coach Troy Percival for allowing five runs. USD totaled 25 hits to score 31 runs while UCR only totaled four hits on their way to three runs.

San Diego had three players with three or more hits and four players with three or more RBI. The Highlanders had four different players get one hit each.

UCR’s next game was against Rider University (4-8), which ended in a 5-1 loss for the Highlanders. Both teams scored in the fifth inning, but Rider scored twice compared to Riverside who only scored once. RU would add one more run in the sixth and two more in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

The Highlanders were only able to total two hits while RU collected 10 hits on their way to five runs. Sophomore pitcher Jeremiah Priddy suffered his second loss of the season after allowing three runs in seven innings of play.

UCR would suffer their third straight loss against the University of San Francisco (9-5), 8-2. Riverside scored their only two runs in the second inning, while USF score two or more in an inning in three separate innings on their way to eight runs.

The Highlanders were again out-hit by their opponent. UCR had only five hits while USF doubled their hit count with 10. Shamus Lyons endured his second loss of the season, allowing eight hits and three runs to cross the plate in his five innings of work. Riverside had four pitchers take the mound, three of them allowing two or more runs during their appearance.

The Highlanders’ next game will be Friday, March 15 against Tulane University.