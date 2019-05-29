Easy Homemade Strawberry Jam

Jam is a very versatile food. It can be spread on sandwiches, mixed with ice cream, used as cake fillings and so much more. The great thing about jam is that it’s cheap and easy to make. Most of the ingredients are already in most peoples’ houses.

Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Servings: About 2 cups of jam

Ingredients

2 cups of granulated white sugar (add more sugar if you want a sweeter jam)

2 pounds of fresh strawberries (can be substituted for any fresh berries or peaches)

Directions

Cut the stems of the strawberries and then cut them into chunks. Combine the strawberries, lemon juice and sugar into a bowl and set aside for an hour to draw out the water.

Once there is strawberry juice at the bottom, transfer to a large pot on the stove and boil at medium-high heat. You must stir constantly or else the strawberries will burn at the bottom of the pan.

Stir until the foam is incorporated with the dark-colored mixture completely.