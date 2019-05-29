Easy Homemade Strawberry Jam

Jam is a very versatile food. It can be spread on sandwiches, mixed with ice cream, used as cake fillings and so much more. The great thing about jam is that it’s cheap and easy to make. Most of the ingredients are already in most peoples’ houses.
Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Servings: About 2 cups of jam
Ingredients
- 2 pounds of fresh strawberries (can be substituted for any fresh berries or peaches)
- 2 cups of granulated white sugar (add more sugar if you want a sweeter jam)
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- Mason jars for storage
Directions
- Cut the stems of the strawberries and then cut them into chunks. Combine the strawberries, lemon juice and sugar into a bowl and set aside for an hour to draw out the water.
- Once there is strawberry juice at the bottom, transfer to a large pot on the stove and boil at medium-high heat. You must stir constantly or else the strawberries will burn at the bottom of the pan.
- Stir until the foam is incorporated with the dark-colored mixture completely.
- Pour into a mason jar or large clean glass container and write the date it was made on the lid. Store in the refrigerator. The jam can be fridged for three months or frozen for a year.
Tips
- This recipe does not work if there is less sugar.
- To reduce the messiness, put all the ingredients into the pot you plan on using.
- Use a large bowl because it will foam up. If it foams up too much, lift it off the burner for a few seconds.
- Before storing the hot jam, pour hot water into the container and let it rise to the jam’s temperature so the jam isn’t shocked into hardening.
Facebook Comments