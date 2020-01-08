Top UCR Sports Moments of 2019

Feb. 15, 2019: Senior Kyle McCann becomes the all-time wins leader in men’s tennis program history. In his four-year tenure at UC Riverside, McCann accumulated a total of 64 wins in the singles category, including a career-high 20 victories in 2018 and 16 victories in 2019. McCann also holds the UCR record for most doubles wins with 62.

March 13, 2019: The UCR women’s basketball team advances to the Big West semifinals after defeating Long Beach State University (LBSU) in a hard fought battle. The Highlanders, led by junior forward Marina Ewodo, defeated LBSU by a final score of 67-50. Ewodo scored a team-high 17 points and collected four rebounds. The Highlanders finished the 2019 season with 17 wins.

April 15-16, 2019: Senior Andrew Spilman of the men’s golf team places first at the UCSB Intercollegiate Tournament. Spilman finished the tournament with a total score of 213 as he defeated the second place Ben Hallam, the California Baptist University senior, by two strokes. In the three rounds, Spilman shot a 70, 71 and 72.

May 10-11, 2019: John Ober III and Quinn Williams become Big West Champions. Ober III, the freshman from Riverside County, won the javelin throwing event. He threw the javelin 61.64 meters as he defeated Cal Poly San Luis Obispo junior Adam Gockel, who finished with a second place throw of 60.98 meters. Williams, a sophomore from Aliso Viejo, captured the Big West Title with a first place finish in the men’s 400 hurdles event.

Aug. 26, 2019: Women’s basketball defeats Anorthosis, a professional team based in Cyprus. In the summer of 2019, the UCR women’s basketball team traveled to Cyprus to face off against a professional team, whom they defeated in dominant fashion. The final score was 93-16. Junior guard Aiyanna Baynes led the Highlanders with a game-high 14 points and senior forward Jannon Otto added 13 points.

Sep. 6, 2019: Men’s soccer secure the victory against Riverside rival Cal Baptist University. With the score tied at one apiece, senior midfielder Ronaldo Lomeli scored the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left on the clock in the overtime period. The goal was assisted by junior forward Roberto Garcia-Vargas, who found Lomeli in the right position to score. The victory would give the Highlanders a 3-0 edge all-time against the Lancers in their three head-to-head matchups.

Nov. 5, 2019: Junior guard George Willborn III ties the UCR program record for most defensive rebounds in a game with 14. In their season opener, the Highlanders defeated the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers 66-47. Led by Willborn III, the Highlanders displayed a relentless attack on the glass as they outrebounded the Cornhuskers by 20. UCR finished with 49 rebounds while Nebraska grabbed only 29 as a team.

Nov. 26, 2019: Men’s basketball earns the win in the annual Homecoming game against the University of Denver. In a packed stadium of cheering Highlanders, the home team bested the Pioneers by a score of 73-49. Sophomore center Callum McRae from New Zealand led the way for the Highlanders with a near double-double. McRae finished the game with 18 points and nine rebounds. UCR’s bench had a strong night as well. They combined for 36 of the 73 total points. Freshman guard Zyon Pullin notched a career-high 15 points along with six rebounds and four assists.