UCR’s online Master of Science in Engineering program rises in rank

UCR’s online Master of Science in Engineering (MSOL) program has risen from rank 51 to rank 33 in 2019 by the News and World Report. MSOL is an online program created by the Bourns College of Engineering in Fall 2013 designed for fully employed engineers to enhance their knowledge in their specialized field.

In an interview with the Highlander, the Director of MSOL in Engineering Kambiz Vafai stated that he has encountered many difficulties in establishing this program. He was met with much opposition from faculty. Vafai states that “The Master of Science in Engineering Online program is flexible and multidisciplinary and enables the participants to concentrate in depth on specific areas, which are most beneficial to them, or to broaden their knowledge about a variety of engineering fields. He believes the reason behind UCR’s high ranking is “detail, detail, responsibility, and hard work.”

There are about 148 students enrolled in the MSOL program. When asked for course feedback, a student stated that the MSOL program as “The program is a good balance of practical and rigorous academia. ….. I really enjoy the research and then applying the knowledge in the workforce.”

The MSOL program is completely online and does not require the student to be on campus. Testing happens in the student’s own area, or their home. The program consists of nine courses totaling 36 units.

It is also ranked fourth for the online masters of biomedical engineering, 4 for the online masters for biomedical engineering, and 11 for Environmental Engineering by OnlineMasters.

There are some admission requirements to be considered for the MSOL program. A bachelor’s degree in engineering or related field, official transcripts, at least a 3.0 GPA, college coursework, scores of the Graduate Record Examination, professional engineering experience, professional certifications and letters of recommendation.

The specializations offered for the online program consist of bioengineering, electrical engineering, environmental engineering, materials at the nanoscale, mechanical engineering, data science and chemical engineering.

The program can be completed in about 13 months.