The Highlander track and field team started their outdoor season by competing in the RCC Invitational on Friday, March 1 and it went well for both teams. Both the men’s and women’s team placed third in the competition, with the men’s team totaling 89.5 points and the women’s team 112 points.

The Highlanders won multiple events, including the women’s and men’s long jump and triple jump. Junior Dilini Amarasekara won the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.9 meters and her teammate sophomore Kelechi Ikejiofor finished second with a jump of 5.4 meters. Junior Ondrej Rapp won the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.27 meters. Again, UCR also had the second place finisher which was senior Ricky Wright Jr.. Wright had a leap of 7.24 meters. Sophomore Hana Johnson won the triple jump for the women’s team with her 12.07 meter jump while sophomore Anthony Reyes won it for the men’s side with a 14.64 meter jump.

The Highlanders will look to build on this success when they take part of the NCAA Indoor Championships March 8-9.