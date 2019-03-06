UCR’s softball team (4-12) started the UCR Classic with a doubleheader against the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) and Sacramento State on Friday, March 1.

The Highlanders’ first game of the doubleheader was against UTEP (4-12) who upset Riverside in a close game, 8-7. UTEP got on the board first, scoring runs in the top of the second and third innings. Riverside responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. UCR added to their lead in the following inning by scoring four runs, making the score 7-2. However UTEP would score three runs in the fifth and sixth inning to win the game 8-7.

Junior right fielder Danielle Ortega led the way offensively for the Highlanders, getting four hits in her four at bats. No one else had more than one hit for UCR. Juniors Emma Ramelot and Melanie Olmos led Riverside in RBI with two each.

Junior pitcher Jacy Boles got the start against UTEP and pitched four inning while giving up only two runs and striking out six batters.

The Highlanders were unable to bounce back in the second game of their doubleheader, losing 5-0 to Sacramento State. Sacramento was able to score three runs in the top of the first, before adding runs in the third and fourth innings for good measure. Sacramento State totaled nine hits while UCR only had three in the whole game.

Olmos started on the mound against Sacramento State. In her three innings on the mound Olmos gave up four earned runs. Sacramento State’s starting pitcher Savanna Corr pitched a complete game shutout.

Riverside’s rematch against Sacramento on Saturday, March 2 was cancelled due to the rain.