The UCR women’s tennis team (3-7, 0-3) went 1-1 in their week after losing 4-3 to Cal Poly followed by a 5-2 win against Weber State.

The Highlanders first took on Cal Poly San Luis Obispo (4-6) on Monday, March 4. Riverside split the singles matches with the Mustangs which evened the score at 3-3. UCR would go on to lose the match 4-3 after losing in pivotal doubles matches.

Freshmen Mahli Silpachai, Natalie Shamma and sophomore Tia Elpusan each earned a point through victories in their singles matches.

The Mustangs won the deciding doubles point thanks to 7-5 and 6-0 wins from their doubles teams.

Riverside was scheduled to take on Villanova University on Wednesday, March 6, but the match was cancelled due to rain. The Highlanders would instead take on Weber State (9-5) on Thursday, March 7 and earn a 5-2 victory.

UCR won two of the three doubles matches to earn one point. The teams composed of Elpusan, junior Sara Khattab, freshman Lindsey Gelinas and junior Lauren Wolfe were both victorious.

Riverside was also able to pick up four points on the singles side. Silpachai, Elpusan, Shamma and Khattab each won their respective matches to help UCR win their third game of the season.

The Highlanders next match will be at home Wednesday, March 13 against Illinois State.