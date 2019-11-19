Women’s tennis concludes tournament season at CSUN fall invitational

UCR women’s tennis traveled to Northridge this past weekend to take part in the CSU Northridge (CSUN) fall invitational. The Highlanders performed modestly, picking up a handful of wins in both the singles and doubles brackets.

Many Highlanders saw success in the singles side of the tournament, as junior Lauren Wolfe, junior Sara Khattab and sophomore Tammy Van won their first matches of the day. Khattab and Wolfe went on to win their second match and faced each other during the following match. Wolfe would best her fellow teammate 6-2, 6-3.

Van had herself a day and earned a slew of victories in singles competition against University of Portland freshman Jana Tanevska 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and junior Miah Webb of Marymount California University 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. She would ultimately fall to CSU Los Angeles sophomore Chelsea Ruiz (6-4) (6-2).

Van also participated in doubles matches with sophomore teammate Hanh Pham. The pair took down CSU Sacramento freshman Megan Tagaloa and sophomore Shauna Casey. They would go on to play their last match of the weekend against Ghajar and Emery of Liberty University (6-4).

In the singles A flight, freshman Lindsey Gelinas was taken down by Liberty University junior Kalani Soli 6-2, 6-0. Gelinas bounced back in the consolation bracket, defeating junior Lise Sentenac of UC Santa Barbara 6-3, 4-6, 10-4. She would eventually reach the consolation bracket semifinals but came up short against sophomore Shir Azran of Fresno State 6-4, 7-5.

UC Riverside junior Tia Elpusan had a similar day at the tournament, as she was moved to the consolation bracket after losing to freshman Tamara Teulf of Youngstown State 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. However, she put on an impressive performance in a come-from-behind victory against freshman Tiffany Nguyen of Liberty University 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.

The Highlanders wrapped up their fall season at the CSUN invitational and will now focus on preparing for the upcoming season.