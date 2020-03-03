Baseball earns victory against University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Saint Mary’s College of California



Courtesy of UCR Athletics

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the UC Riverside men’s baseball team (5-5) battled against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) in which they earned a 3-2 victory in the 11th inning of the game. The win gave the Highlanders their third win of the season while the defeat for UNLV gave the Rebels another straight loss and a 2-8 record.



Since 2001, the Highlanders have played against UNLV a total of 46 times. Of those 46 matchups, the Highlanders have been victorious in 22 of the games. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Highlanders beat UNLV 11-7 on April 30, 2019 in the last matchup between the two teams.



128 people were in attendance to watch the game at the UC Riverside Baseball Complex. The weather for the duration of the baseball game was a sunny 79 degrees and featured clear skies.



Due to a fielding blunder by UNLV junior first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold in the first inning, the Highlanders were able to score to start off the game. UCR senior center fielder Travis Bohall landed on first base after a fielding error from UNLV. Junior third baseman Nathan Webb moved Bohall to second base after he grounded out to second base. After another fielding error from the Rebels, UCR junior right fielder Dylan Orick reached first and Bohall advanced to third. An errant throw from Rebels pitcher Noah Mattera allowed Bohall to score the first run of the game for the Highlanders.



After UNLV went scoreless in the top of the second inning, the Highlanders added to the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. UCR sophomore catcher Jacob Shanks hit a single to right-center field and senior first baseman Garrett Calvert advanced Shanks to third base after a fielding mistake from UNLV senior shortstop Trevor Rosenberg. Shanks was able to score off of sophomore second baseman Damian Sanchez’s groundout. Sanchez was credited with the RBI.



The third and fourth innings were scoreless for both teams, but the Rebels scored their first run of the game in the fifth. UNLV junior catcher Eric Bigani doubled after hitting the ball to right center field. A fly ball from freshman right fielder Austin Kryszczuk led to a run scored by Bigani.



In the eighth inning, UNLV tied the game at 2-2. The Rebels scored after a single from Gamble and freshman designated hitter Alex Sardina was walked, which led to Rosenberg running to home base.



With the score tied at two apiece after the bottom of the eighth inning, both teams would remain scoreless until the 11th inning. A double from Highlander junior utility Nathan Webb drove Bohall across home plate for the Highlanders, giving UCR the 3-2 victory.



On Friday, Feb. 28, the Highlanders traveled to Moraga, CA to take on Saint Mary’s College of California (2-7). They defeated the Gaels 3-2.



On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Highlanders attempted to sweep the Saint Mary’s College of California. UCR emerged victorious again, this time by a 1-0 score.



Up next, the Highlanders will travel to Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 3, to go up against Loyola Marymount University (3-6).

