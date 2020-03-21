UCR announces instructional technology updates for students and faculty in response to COVID-19 and campus closure

Lloyd Kao / HIGHLANDER

On Saturday, March 14, UCR’s Interim Chief Information Officer of Information Technology Services David Gracy made recommendations for students and faculty who need to establish network connectivity from off campus in response to UCR’s campus closure in response to COVID-19.



Gracy wrote that several companies including Charter, Spectrum and Comcast have announced plans to offer free internet service for 60 days to households with students as classes are moving online amid concerns about COVID-19. He asked that students contact the companies to arrange the service.



Gracy also recommended that students, faculty and staff with wireless phone service consider adding a personal hotspot to their cellphone plan in order to create their own WiFi network from their smartphone. Most providers (e.g. Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon) offer personal hotspot service to be added to wireless plans for approximately $10 per month.



ITS also has a limited number of Sprint hotspot devices that are available to be loaned out on a temporary basis. Please contact BearHelp at bearhelp@ucr.edu or call (951)827-IT4U(4848) for more information on this option, stated Gracy.



Gracy concluded the announcement stating, “Thank you for your continued patience as UCR strives to continue its mission of teaching, research, and public service during these unprecedented times.”

