UCR implements changes to spring 2020 late payment penalties in response to COVID-19

UCR will be implementing changes to the spring 2020 late payment penalties according to a campuswide email sent from UCR’s The Office of the Registrar.



The email stated, “In light of the ongoing changing landscape due to COVID-19, and the uncertainty some of you might be feeling at this time, UCR will be implementing changes to the spring 2020 late payment penalties.”



Undergraduate students will now have until Monday, March 30 (the first day of instruction) to ensure all tuition and fees are paid in full. If students do not pay their tuition and fees by March 30, they could be charged a $100 late tuition payment fee. Undergraduate students will not be dropped from classes for non-payment for spring 2020 only. Delinquent account holds (preventing registration) for outstanding balances originally due on Friday, March 13 will be applied on Tuesday, March 31.



The changes are in effect for spring 2020 only.

