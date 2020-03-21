Campus closure extended to April 30

The Riverside County Public Health Officer has issued a revised public health order, extending the physical closure of the UC Riverside campus for all but the most critical university functions. The closure was originally scheduled to end on April 3, but UCR Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox announced in a campuswide email on Wednesday, March 18 that the closure has now been extended to April 30.
The university will continue with its transition to remote instruction for the entire spring quarter. Wilcox asked that UCR community members continue to monitor UCR’s COVID-19 website, email and social media channels for additional updates.
He concluded the email stating, “Thank you for your continued hard work, patience, and flexibility during this extraordinary time.”
The Highlander will update this page with more information as it becomes available.