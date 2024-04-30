Happy Harry Potter Day, Potterheads!

The “Harry Potter” series introduces you to a world where magic is real. With the “Harry Potter” series, you step into a world where magic is real. Written by J.K. Rowling and later adapted into movies, “Harry Potter” is one of the bestselling franchises of all time. But “Harry Potter” is more than just a series of books and movies; it’s a journey into the heart of wizarding wonder. Harry’s story, just as powerful as the lightning scar on his forehead, takes place at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he meets brilliant Hermione Granger and loyal Ron Weasley, portrayed by Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, respectively in the movies. Within and beyond the walls of the school, Harry also faces the antagonist, the man who holds Harry’s destiny in the palm of his hand — Lord Voldemort. In this battle of good versus evil, “neither can live while the other survives.”

In this series, the attachment that comes with the main characters and even many secondary characters grips readers throughout the series and, by the end, fans feel as if they know the characters personally, feeling every emotion and every loss along the way. Children and adults from all over the world gather together every year to raise their wands to “Harry Potter.”

On May 2, 1998, the Battle of Hogwarts was won. Harry Potter defeated his arch-nemesis Voldemort for a final time, taking down his army of death eaters with him. So, to celebrate the amazing book and film series “Harry Potter,” the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister David Cameron declared May 2nd as International Harry Potter Day, in 2012. Every year since, it has been celebrated around the world by avid fans of this universe.

International Harry Potter Day is celebrated all over the world in many ways. Here are a few:

1. Have a “Harry Potter” marathon.

The most popular way that fans celebrate is to do a full “Harry Potter” marathon. Either through a full re-watch or reread of the movies or books, people sit down and remember all of the memories and emotions they have felt from “Harry Potter.” This makes the “Harry Potter” marathon one of the best ways to celebrate May 2!

2. Check if theaters in your area are re-releasing the wizarding world movies.

Additionally, some movie theaters have special screenings of “Harry Potter” movies in early May. This is done to allow fans to revisit their favorite movie franchise in the cinema. Sometimes these screenings are paired with events and activities to make the celebrations even more special.



3. Have a “Harry Potter” party!

Other fans celebrate with a “Harry Potter”-themed party with sorting hat cupcakes with green, blue, yellow and red filling. In some parties, guests are invited through Hogwarts acceptance letters to sip on hot, cold or frozen butterbeer. These are other perfect ways to celebrate amongst friends.

4. Go to the Universal Studios Wizarding World.

Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood both have “Harry Potter” worlds representing Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, which is also a way that many Potter-heads choose to celebrate.

5. Keep an eye out for community events celebrating “Harry Potter Day.”

Many community events take place around the world in honor of International “Harry Potter” Day as well, such as potions classes or wand-crafting workshops. In 2023, the Fork and Film cinema-restaurant screened “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” around May 2 to honor the holiday.

6. Post your favorite Harry Potter quotes and relive your memories of the franchise!

On social media, Potterheads celebrate May 2 by tagging #InternationalHarryPotterDay when they post about the holiday. Over 5,000 posts have been posted under that hashtag, showing J.K. Rowling’s global influence. Quotes, pictures, memories, and fan art were posted to commemorate the Battle of Hogwarts that day.

So put on your cloaks, grab your brooms and celebrate the day the Battle of Hogwarts was won.