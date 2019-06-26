Highlander at North Campus and WeHousing reach agreement regarding WeHousing’s failure to pay rent for a number of UCR students

WeHousing, a booking company that focuses on housing international students living in the U.S., allegedly failed to pay rent for a number of students at UCR who do business with WeHousing. Recently, WeHousing and the Highlander at North Campus reached a resolution regarding WeHousing’s failure to pay rent for the students affected.

Approximately 23 students contacted Scott Talkov, the assistant director of the legal clinic at UCR and a real estate, business and media litigation attorney at the law firm of Reid & Hellyer, APC in Riverside and claimed to have prepaid their rent through Aug. 15 or 31, 2019. The students were allegedly charged for a full years’ rent at the Highlander at North Campus, however, the students learned that their funds were allegedly embezzled and WeHousing was no longer paying the students’ rent to the landlord.

Talkov spoke with the Highlander in May and stated that he asked Alan Gao, the founder and managing director of WeHousing, to provide him with a report listing all of the students at UCR that have prepaid their rent and the status of the resolution of each case and proof that all of the cases have been resolved. Talkov asked that his report provide a completed or future resolution of the rental deposit for students who paid on a month to month basis.

The report, stated Talkov, did not meet with his satisfaction as he provided no definitive resolution with Highlander at North Campus, did not remit the full rent owed for June, July and August, 2019, and appears to be unlikely to remit the rental deposits owed to the students when they vacate their units.” This prompted Talkov to work with Highlander at North Campus on a resolution.

The settlement agreement, which was sent to students in an email from the Highlander at North Campus stated that they were pleased to announce that Highlander at North Campus and WEHousing reached a settlement agreement regarding student’s residency at The Highlander at North Campus. The email stated that student’s rental contracts have been transferred from WeHousing to The Highlander at North Campus. “Going forward, all students previously contracted with WE housing are instructed to now directly engage with Highlander at North Campus for all things regarding your contract and payments of any kind,” stated the email.

Students were then prompted to contact the Highlander at North office to verify the balance on their accounts. Payments should be addressed to The Highlander at North Campus, and can be made in their leasing office or through their online portal. They then thanked students for their patience while they were able to work out the details with WeHousing. If students have any questions they should contact the Highlander at North Campus office or WeHousing.