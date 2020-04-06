Commencement Working Group asks students for input on the best way to move forward with Commencement 2020 given campus closures

Courtesy of University of California, Riverside

Due to campus closures being extended to June 19, 2020 and Governor Gavin Newsom’s current “stay-at-home” order prohibiting large gatherings, this year’s commencement ceremonies will not be happening as planned. A campuswide email sent on Friday, April 3, states, “While we share the disappointment of our students and their families, we appreciate the County’s leadership and share their commitment to protect the health and safety of our community.”



The emails also states that the Commencement Working Group, which was created by Chancellor Wilcox earlier this year to discuss changes to the 2020 commencement ceremony, is searching for ways to honor and celebrate new graduates while complying with the amended Riverside County school closures.



The group is being asked to submit options and recommendations regarding commencement changes to Chancellor Wilcox by Wednesday, April 15 and they are looking for student input. “Ultimately, our goal is to appropriately recognize the accomplishments of our graduating students and we welcome your input on how to achieve this goal,” states the email.



Input, concerns, or suggestions students would like to share with the Commencement Working Group may be submitted via this online survey.

