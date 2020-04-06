Campus closure extended to June 19; Remote instruction to continue for summer sessions

In a campuswide email, UCR Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Tom Smith and Vice Provost and Dean for Undergraduate Education Jennifer Brown announced that after consulting with campus leadership, including the Chair and Vice Chair of the Academic Senate, and checking in with colleagues at other UC campuses, they have decided to continue remote instruction through summer 2020. Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox also announced in a campuswide email on April 2 that the Riverside County Public Health Officer has issued a revised public health order, extending the current physical closure of the UCR campus for all but essential personnel supporting critical university functions through June 19, 2020.



Smith and Brown wrote that making this decision to move to remote instruction for 2020 summer sessions will enable students to register for classes with the knowledge they need to make related plans for summer, including residential and employment decisions, and will give faculty substantial lead time to plan for remote instruction. “We believe this is the best way to support our students after spring quarter, especially those whose progress to degree may be affected by their ability to access summer courses,” wrote Smith and Brown.



Summer sessions will be working with the academic departments during the next week to update the summer schedule of classes to accommodate remote instruction, according to Brown and Smith.

