Grand opening of The Barn postponed due to campus closure



Isuru Karunatillaka /HIGHLANDER

The Barn, closed for renovation in June of 2018, was set to host its grand opening during the 2019-2020 academic year. Initially expected to reopen in January of 2020, it was announced that The Barn would host its grand opening on April 29. The Barn’s grand opening, however, will be postponed until further notice as a result of the physical closure of the UC Riverside campus being extended through June 19 by the Riverside County Public Health Officer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Students have expressed their opinions on postponement of The Barn’s grand opening. Samir Al-Alami, a fourth-year political science major, stated that, “The Barn not opening originally in the winter was emblematic of the broken promises that this campus perpetuated against my freshman class and to all other students attending the campus.” Sean Nguyen, a first-year public policy major, stated that The Barn was “something that I as a first-year was looking forward to enjoying and seeing it for the first time,” and recommended that UCR administrators “do something where students can have a virtual tour or even a 360 panoramic view of it in its entirety.”



With ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, “the safety of our staff and guests remains our top priority and we will continue to follow guidance from UCR, Riverside County, and the CDC,” stated Benjamin Einsenstein, Strategic Marketing and Communications Manager for UC Riverside Housing, Dining & Hospitality Services.



The Barn complex is broken up into three buildings: Barn Dining, the Faculty and Staff Lounge and the Barn Theater; it was in the process of being completed in January 2020. In an interview with The Highlander, Einsenstein stated that the principal construction of the Barn complex is complete, and “while we face the same logistical uncertainties as everyone else during this time, our team is proud of the new Barn.”



Though Einsenstein was unable to answer questions on specifics regarding The Barn’s logistical plans, he stated that “we can’t wait to share the experience with UCR and the community at the appropriate time after campus reopens. Stay tuned.”



