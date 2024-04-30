This simple delicacy has been a staple for the time I’ve been in college — a nostalgic throwback that reminds me of the comforting memories of being home. Reconstructing this beloved childhood recipe in college has evolved into a more beloved appreciation. It never fails to pick up my mood on a light or heavily burdened day of work. The recipe I’ve learned to make was one I learned growing up watching my mom cook. Keeping in mind midterm season followed by finals, I hope this recipe can elevate your mood and remind you that one good thing can make a difference for the rest of your day.

Serving Size: 3-4

Ingredients:

1 cup long-grain white rice

2 cups water

2 cups whole milk (or whatever milk you prefer)

2 small cinnamon sticks

4 Tbsp light brown sugar (more if you want it sweeter)

Pinch of Salt

Step 0

Preparing to make your Arroz con Leche means rinsing the rice before anything else. Place your measured amount of long-grain white rice in a bowl, add enough water to submerge it. Gently swirl the grains and water around until it becomes clouded. Drain the water and repeat this process again until the water runs clear.

Step 1

Pour water, cinnamon sticks and long-grain white rice in a small saucepan and bring to a boil.

Step 2

Reduce heat to a simmering point and add milk of choice, a pinch of salt and light brown sugar. To prevent scorching the milk mixture over medium heat, stir occasionally as you observe when it’s needed.

Step 3

After 10 minutes from the last step, the mixture should be thinner in texture (even ratio of rice and liquid) to make a nice warm rice porridge. Your Arroz con Leche is ready to serve and enjoy! Additionally, you can add powdered cinnamon and raisins to your portions.

You can’t go wrong with this perfect light dessert for any time of the day!