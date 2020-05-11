Future Highlanders commit to UCR Athletics

In trying times, one way to find comfort is to look toward the future; right now, UCR is looking toward the future by signing on new students to join the athletics program. This year, a group of 11 incoming students from various sports will join the UCR student body for the 2020-2021 school year.

Kari Kyrkjebo, a forward from Norway, has committed to the women’s basketball team. Kyrkjebo has an average of 12.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1 assist per game. She played in the 2018 FIBA U18 women’s European championship division B. Joining her in the women’s basketball program is Jordan Webster from Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Webster was selected as the Prestonwood Christian girls basketball player of the game. She has an average of 20 points, one assist and five rebounds. Joy Campbell from Etiwanda High School in Fontana, California has also committed to UCR.

Joining the men’s basketball team will be Jock Perry from Australia who is a graduate student transferring from St. Mary’s College. Perry stands at 7‘1“ and appeared in 26 games last season. Perry scored a career-high 11 points in his season opener versus McNeese State.

Tyler Frazier, a native from Corona, California, will be transferring to UCR baseball from Mt. San Antonio College, a Community College in Walnut, California. In the 2019 season, he appeared in 11 games making six starts and finishing the season with an 0-2 record and a 6.91 ERA. In high school, he was the 68th ranked player and 25th ranked pitcher in California by Perfect Game. He was also an all-area first-team honoree by the Inland Empire Press Enterprise.

Shelbie Caro from Sheldon High School in Elk Grove, California will be joining the UCR’s softball team. Shelbie has a career total of 85 games played with a .341 batting average, .4255 on base percentage, 73 hits, 59 RBIs, 31 runs and a .973 fielding percentage.

Quinn Harrington, a former player for the Sacramento United Competitive Soccer Club, will be joining the men’s soccer team. He currently has a goals against average of one and an average of six saves per game. Leopold “Polo” Hernandez from Taft community college will be joining the Highlanders as well. He has averages of 4 goals, 5 assists, 13 points and 1 shot per game.

Finally, joining the track and field team are three new students: Isaac Cortes from Stanford University, Aleeza Roy from Bonita High School in La Verne, California and Ivana Hill from Murrieta Mesa High School in Murrieta, California.

Despite the fact that sports have been canceled for the foreseeable future, these new students will be working hard to be at the top of their game when the season is allowed to continue.